Pre-Snap Reads 2/16: DK Metcalf talks mental health journey in in-depth interview

Seahawks News

Pete Carroll Gives Seattle Seahawks' Defensive Coaching Staff True Refresh While Staying Faithful to 'Win Forever' - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

The Seahawks' new defensive coaching staff fits Pete Carroll's past vision while offering a refreshing new element. Matty F. Brown breaks it down.

Rost: 3 lessons Seahawks can learn from Rams' Super Bowl run - 710 ESPN Seattle

Seahawks fans might not have loved watching the Rams win the Super Bowl, but L.A.'s title run imparted three big lessons, Stacy Rost writes.

Seahawks announce 2022 coaching staff, including several changes - 710 ESPN Seattle

The Seahawks revealed their '22 coaches, and while several changes had already been reported, the list included even more moves on the staff.

Tuesday Round-Up: DK Metcalf Opens Up About Mental Health Journey

The Seahawk wide receiver sat down with Turner Sports’ Taylor Rooks to discuss his growth from a mental health standpoint.

Seahawks promote Clint Hurtt to defensive coordinator - National Football Post

The Seattle Seahawks promoted defensive line coach Clint Hurtt to defensive coordinator on Tuesday.

Seahawks 2022 Offseason Position Preview: Quarterback

For the past decade, the quarterback position in Seattle has rarely been a question mark. But over the last year-and-a-half, the Seahawks have severely underachieved and incumbent starter Russell Wilson has uncharacteristically struggled at times. Wilson is coming off one of the more unique years of his career.

NFC West News

Kyler Murray Responds to Critics: 'All of This Nonsense is not What I'm About' - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray fired back at his critics on Monday with a special social media message following a week full of discourse on his actions.

Revenge of the Birds Podcast #166: Kent Hodder On The Cardinals’ Chances For 2022 - Revenge of the Birds

Revenge of the Birds’ own @blakemurphy7 discusses the issues of the 2022 Cardinals and the raised expectations for the Kyler, Kliff & Keim Cardinals with Kent Hodder.

The Great Kylerby and The Valley of Ashes - Revenge of the Birds

On the night of the 2019 NFL Draft, Kyler Murray had the temerity to wear a pink suit.

Having served as high school English teacher for over three decades, it immediately made me think that Kyler was emulating Jay Gatsby. Yes, the Jay Gatsby who showed up at Tom and Daisy Buchanan’s house on the hottest and most fateful day of the summer donning a pink suit.

49ers News: Should the Niners be the favorites to win the NFC West? - Niners Nation

The 49ers are the most stable team in a rocky NFC West.

Five In-House Free Agents the 49ers Should Let Walk - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

These five players are either easy decisions to let walk in free agency or will be tough to negotiate a price that the 49ers are willing to agree to.

Kawakami: What the Rams' Super Bowl victory means for the 49ers' future – The Athletic

ICYMI: The Rams won by going all-in and deserve all the plaudits. But this feels like a short-term reign, which could set up the 49ers' future.

Los Angeles Rams HC Sean McVay is Focused on Enjoying Championship, Undecided on 2022 Return - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Los Angeles Rams HC Sean McVay's latest comments on returning for 2022 demonstrate he's not focused on his coaching future.

Sean McVay on his future as Rams head coach: 'We'll see'

Sean McVay, fresh off his Super Bowl win on Sunday, isn't ready to talk about his future as head coach of the Los Angeles Rams quite yet.

So, Is Matthew Stafford a Hall of Famer Now? | Football Outsiders

A thread to discuss whether Matthew Stafford is worthy of the Pro Football Hall of Fame after leading the Rams to victory in Super Bowl LVI.

2022 Super Bowl player grades: Rams beat Bengals behind AD, Kupp - Turf Show Times

How did Matthew Stafford, Jalen Ramsey, OBJ, and the rest of the 2021 NFL Champs grade out in the Super Bowl?

Around The NFL

Sports on TV: Why L.A.’s 26th-best Super Bowl rating is better than it looks – The Athletic

Is L.A. really an NFL town? The Super Bowl ratings news gave some fodder for the debate, but here's why the NFL isn't sweating it.

Bucs seek new QB, but it won't be Kyler Murray: Tampa Bay mailbag – The Athletic

ICYMI: We open up the Bucs mailbag to answer your questions, starting with why Kyler Murray is highly unlikely to come to Tampa this offseason.

NFL offseason priorities for 2022 - Key dates, quarterback dominoes, potential rule changes, Rooney Rule revisions, more

What can we expect from the NFL and its teams over the next few months? A re-imagined Rooney Rule? A decision from Aaron Rodgers? An adjustment to overtime?

Dolphins' Mike McDaniel promises to 'get all that greatness' out of Tua Tagovailoa - Miami Dolphins- ESPN

Miami's coach plans to tailor his attack to the strengths of his players and says the QB's skills are well-suited for the offense he will lead.

For Joe Burrow, Bengals to get over Super Bowl hump, offensive line needs addressing - Cincinnati Bengals Blog- ESPN

ICYMI: Burrow nearly brought the Bengals a Super Bowl victory. With a little more help around him, Cincy could be playing for a Lombardi sometime soon.

Joe Burrow vows to take Hall of Famer's advice in how he handles Bengals' Super Bowl loss

Sometime a few days before Super Bowl Week, when the Bengals got a bit of a break before everything ramped up and the team headed to California, Joe Burrow watched "A Football Life: Kurt Warner."

Actually, the Bengals did address the offensive line ... just not well enough

If I had a dollar for every Twitter comment, story response or radio show question the past few weeks that included something about the Cincinnati Bengals "ignoring" the offensive line last offseason, well ... I'd be writing to you from somewhere warmer than suburban Chicago.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy discusses 'unusual' narratives pushed by owner Jerry Jones

Mike McCarthy admits: It’s a strange narrative.

Move The Sticks Podcast: Scott Pioli on scouting days with Bill Belichick, Patriots

Daniel Jeremiah and Scott Pioli are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

NFL's biggest Super Bowl windows right now? Bills, Chiefs and 49ers top the list

With the 2021 NFL campaign in the books, it's time to look forward to next season -- and beyond. Who has the biggest Super Bowl window right now?

Look: Eminem geeked out when meeting Al Michaels

Eminem called Al Michaels the "goat" when they met, which was his way of saying Michaels is the best announcer ever.