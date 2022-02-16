Dolphins hire former Seahawks OC Darrell Bevell as QB coach

Darrell Bevell will still not be getting his first full-time gig as head coach in 2022.

After serving as the interim head coach for the Detroit Lions in 2020, and then the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021, Bevell has not been chosen to fill one of the numerous head coaching vacancies around the NFL. Instead, he will move to another Florida team with a struggling young quarterback: the Miami Dolphins.

Miami has failed to truly get Tua Tagovailoa going in his first two seasons in the NFL. The former Heisman Trophy winner has thrown for just under 4,500 yards through the end of his sophomore campaign, and Bevell will be tasked with helping Tua make a big jump in year three as the team’s quarterback’s coach. The former Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator will also be serving as the passing game coordinator for the Fins.

The #Dolphins agreed to terms with Darrell Bevell as their QB coach/passing game coordinator, source said. He’ll help develop Tua Tagovailoa and work closely with new coach Mike McDaniel and OC Frank Smith. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 16, 2022

Bevell joins a franchise in turmoil following the unexpected firing of head coach Brian Flores and the ensuing bribery allegations Flores made against team owner Stephen Ross. Amid these controversies, Bevell will be a crucial part of the Dolphins righting the ship moving into the 2022 season, and perhaps beyond.