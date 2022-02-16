Seahawks sign free agent running back

The offseason has officially arrived, and the Seattle Seahawks, along with the rest of the league, are now preparing for the 2022 NFL season. That includes preparations for the NFL Combine in early March, free agency in the middle of the month and then the draft in April. However, before the true depths of the offseason even arrive, the Hawks have begun making additions to the roster.

Darwin Thompson entered the NFL as a 6th round pick of the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Utah State and was a member of the Super Bowl winning team that defeated the San Francisco 49ers. He played just eleven snaps against the Niners, recording a single rushing attempt for no yards, but since he was a member of the team that helped defeat the rival Niners, he gets full credit. In college he ran for over 1,000 yards in each of his three seasons, recording 1,029 rushing yards as a redshirt freshman and 1,391 as a sophomore at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M. He then transferred to Utah State, where he ran for 1,044 yards as a junior before opting to forego his senior season and enter the 2019 draft.

After two seasons in Kansas City, however, he failed to make the roster out of training camp in August. He then spent the 2021 season on the practice squad of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but was released ahead of the Bucs win over the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.