Pre-Snap Reads 2/17: How much impact will the new coaching staff make in 2022?

Seahawks News

What the Seahawks’ coaching changes mean for Russell Wilson and the offense – The Athletic

Pete Carroll said a fresh start with a retooled staff "feels exciting," but the Seahawks have work ahead to keep pace in a tough NFC West.

Clint Hurtt Vows For Schematic Alterations, More 'Aggressive' Seahawks' Defense - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Taking over as Ken Norton Jr.'s replacement, Hurtt won't necessarily be reinventing the wheel coordinating Seattle's defense. But with a pair of dynamic young assistants helping steer the ship, fans should expect some significant changes in 2022.

Waldron's 2nd year with Seahawks could be huge for Metcalf, Lockett - 710 ESPN Seattle

Jake Heaps explains why DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett could be in for big years in Shane Waldron's second season as Seahawks OC.

Seahawks' coaching changes not 'a minor tweak' but a 'significant shakeup' - 710 ESPN Seattle

The Seahawks have familiar faces on the coaching staff, but Brock Huard makes it clear that this staff is very different than we saw in 2021.

Carroll’s staff makeover seeks to get Wilson back in the game – Sportspress Northwest

Deducing forward motion within the bumper-cars off-season for the Seahawks coaching staff is nearly impossible. What can be said is that Pete Carroll is willing to risk some reinvention.

Wednesday Round-Up: Former Seahawks Dancer Nicole Searches For Love On NBC’s “The Courtship”

The new reality dating show, starring former Seahawks Dancer Nicole, premieres on March 6 at 8 p.m. PT.

New Stream: Seahawks off-season talking points « Seahawks Draft Blog

Today I was joined by Jeff Simmons to discuss various Seahawks off-season talking points. You can see our conversation below. Everything was discussed.

Seahawks DC Clint Hurtt excited to get Sean Desai to join staff in Seattle

New Seattle Seahawks defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt is happy knowing that he was able to get former Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai to be a part of his coaching staff.

NFC West News

Larry Fitzgerald talks about life after football with the Arizona Cardinals - Arizona Cardinals Blog- ESPN

Fitzgerald, who ranks second all-time in receiving yards and receptions, isn't officially retired but he's not coming back and he's at peace with that.

Red Rain: Kyler Murray Predictions - Revenge of the Birds

On today’s Red Rain podcast, I discuss the Cardinals’ options with regard to QB Kyler Murray and make a prediction of what will happen.

49ers news: Which offseason moves from last year paid off for the Niners? - Niners Nation

We went through each position.

The Final Grade For the 2021 49ers Coaches - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Grant Cohn gives his final grade for the 2021 San Francisco 49ers coaches.

5 Observations From the Los Angeles Rams' Championship Parade and Rally - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Here are five things that stood out from the Los Angeles Rams' championship parade and rally.

Richard Sherman yelling at Nobody in Matthew Stafford HoF argument - Turf Show Times

People were understandably curious if winning a Super Bowl could help Stafford’s argument, but he wasn’t voted in.

Sean McVay begins another search for offensive coordinator, O’Connell to Vikings - Turf Show Times

From Kevin O’C to the next OC for the Rams.

Rams celebrate Super Bowl title, prepare to ‘Run it Back’ - National Football Post

A shirtless Aaron Donald was at the podium outside the Los Angeles Coliseum on Wednesday afternoon after the Rams celebrated their Super Bowl title with a parade through nearby city streets.

Around The NFL

Kirk Cousins in Denver? Matt Ryan in Cleveland? What about Rodgers and Russ? 10 (mostly) bold NFL offseason predictions – The Athletic

Prepare yourself for a wild NFL offseason, when fantasy could easily become reality.

Cowboys paid $2.4 million to settle cheerleaders' voyeurism allegations against senior team executive

A Cowboys representative says the team thoroughly investigated two alleged incidents involving Richard Dalrymple and found no wrongdoing. Dalrymple declined to be interviewed but released a statement calling the allegations false.

Way-too-early NFL power rankings: Can Rams, Bengals get right back to the Super Bowl?

When we see two teams play in a Super Bowl, we don't believe either will immediately fall back to the pack.

Bengals Stand Defiant in 2021 Predictions Review | Football Outsiders

And in the end, the bets you make are equal to the vig they take.

NFL QB Index: Ranking all 62 starting QBs of the 2021 NFL season

Gregg Rosenthal evaluated every quarterback who started a game (including the playoffs) during the 2021 NFL season to create a complete ranking from 1 to 62. Did MVP Aaron Rodgers finish No. 1? Where did Joe Burrow land after a brilliant postseason run?

RB Index: Constructing the perfect NFL running back

Maurice Jones-Drew assembles the perfect running back, combining the traits of some of the top players in today's NFL. Who has the best hands? Ideal size? Top speed?