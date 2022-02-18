Four key Seahawks contracts to void on Friday

On Friday, the 2022 contracts of fourteen NFL players, including four members of the Seattle Seahawks, will officially void. Among these players are safety Quandre Diggs, tight end Gerald Everett, center Ethan Pocic, and tackle Duane Brown.

This means that any additional years added to the end of many of their contracts will cease to exist, rendering these players free agents in four weeks’ time. Of the four future free agents, Brown may be the least likely to be re-signed. The 36 year old was inconsistent last season, and the team has seemed lukewarm about bringing him back.

However, just because he is the least likely of the group to be re-signed doesn’t mean he won’t be. In fact, I still think it’s more likely than not that the Seahawks bring him back on a one-year deal to give themselves more time to investigate a replacement. Whether they will use that time wisely, though, is of course up for debate.

Diggs, meanwhile, will fetch interest on the open market despite his injury. However, Seattle definitely seems keen on bringing him back next season and have the money to match other offers.

Pocic is the biggest lock to return in my mind. Given the dismal performance of Kyle Fuller last year, Pocic is likely to return regardless of whether or not the Seahawks pursue a starting center in free agency or the draft. He will probably sign for something similar to last year’s deal, which was for 1 year/$3 million.

Finally, perhaps the most interesting case is Gerald Everett. He is obviously a favorite of Shane Waldron, having spent time with him in Los Angeles, but the Seahawks may be interested in giving players like Colby Parkinson more of a shot next season. Personally, I think it’s crucial that the Seahawks keep Everett, as he brings qualities to the position that the rest of the tight end group doesn’t possess. Whether the team is willing to spend what it will take to get him back is another question entirely.