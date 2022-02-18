Pre-Snap Reads 2/18: Should Seahawks re-sign Rashaad Penny?

Sign Penny, trade Carson? Let Penny go? Or keep them both?

Seahawks News

Clint Hurtt’s goal for Seahawks: An aggressive defense that maximizes Jamal Adams’ skill set – The Athletic

Hurtt, Seattle's new defensive coordinator, said Wednesday to expect some changes as his staff tries to expand on what worked in 2021.

History Suggests Re-Signing Rashaad Penny Worth Gamble For Seahawks - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Due to his laundry list of injuries in four NFL seasons, Seattle will have to tread carefully when it comes to guaranteed money for Penny. But after a historic finish to the 2021 season, the team would risk losing a breakout star by letting him walk.

New Seahawks DC Clint Hurtt: Pete Carroll has given me 'full autonomy' - 710 ESPN Seattle

New Seahawks defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt explained to Wyman & Bob how the dynamic between himself and coach Pete Carroll works.

Clayton: Coaching moves more proof Seahawks want to win with Wilson - 710 ESPN Seattle

It's becoming more and more clear to John Clayton that the Seahawks aren't trading QB Russell Wilson and are building around him.

Salk: New DC Clint Hurtt is exactly what Seahawks fans have wanted - 710 ESPN Seattle

The Seahawks have things that need to be fixed, and the team's new DC, Clint Hurtt, said everything fans could have asked for on Wednesday.

Thursday Round-Up: Lockett, Metcalf, Reed Make PFF’s Top 101 Players Of 2021 Season

See where the three Seahawks rank among the very best players in the NFL.

Could Russell Wilson replace Tom Brady in Tampa? - National Football Post

Russell Wilson’s future in Seattle remains a topic of debate despite saying earlier this month that his “hope and goal” is to remain with the Seahawks.

NFC West News

Cardinals Release CB Malcom Butler - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals have released cornerback Malcolm Butler from the reserve/retired list.

Kyler Murray is among the NFL’s best passers, one of Cardinals’ best ever already

A lot of “nonsense” and controversy has surrounded the Arizona Cardinals and their franchise quarterback, Kyler Murray, this offseason. With the struggles in the second half of the season and the embarrassing playoff loss, people are upset and want to find blame.

Kyler Murray market value among highest in NFL - Revenge of the Birds

There is much debate on the status and future of Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals.

Many have their thoughts and opinions. Most are based on their emotional feeling of... I am not quite sure...

49ers RB room: Who stays, who goes? - Niners Nation

Will there be a new veteran playing alongside the rookies from this past season?

NFL rumors: 49ers' Trey Lance considered to start at QB until preseason injury

Barring an unexpected offseason addition, the Trey Lance era will likely begin in San Francisco next season.

Why the 49ers Will Not go After a Top Cornerback in Free Agency - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

One area the 49ers could look at to improve in free agency is cornerback, but do not expect a highly coveted one.

Broncos Hire Two Los Angeles Rams Assistants for Defensive Coordinator and Special Teams Coach - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Los Angeles Rams are loosing two assistant coaches to the Denver Broncos.

Los Angeles Rams celebrate title, hope winning will engage L.A. fans - Los Angeles Rams- ESPN

After years of talk about their position in the L.A. sports landscape, the Rams finally had the city's focus to themselves and hope to build on it.

Aaron Donald says he’ll return if Rams re-sign Odell Beckham Jr. and Von Miller

Aaron Donald has been living it up this week after helping the Rams win Super Bowl LVI over the Bengals, partying from Sunday night until now. And while the party may never end, Donald’s NFL career might not be coming to a close just yet, either.

Matthew Stafford contract extension: Rams must act fast or risk losing - Turf Show Times

Now a Super Bowl champion, Stafford is too good of a bargain to last.

Around The NFL

The biggest offseason needs for all 32 NFL teams and how teams can fill them via the draft, trades and free agents – The Athletic

Nearly half of all NFL teams are seeking help at quarterback or offensive line as they enter the period of free agency and the draft.

Source - Green Bay Packers hire Aaron Rodgers favorite Tom Clements as QB coach

Tom Clements, whom Aaron Rodgers has long credited for his development in the NFL, has agreed to become the Packers' new quarterbacks coach, a source told ESPN.

NFL Turns to Loretta Lynch to Thread Needle in Brian Flores Case

The NFL has hired a major legal figure to defend against Brian Flores’ civil rights lawsuit. Former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch, a litigation partner at Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP in New York City, has been retained, according to Bloomberg. Lynch, the first African American female attorney general in U.S. history, possesses a unique background to help the NFL thread the needle: acknowledge that the league must do better with minority hiring but stress this problem doesn’t reflect unlawful conduct.

NFC North Free Agents and Early Draft Looks | Football Outsiders

Football Outsiders experts Aaron Schatz and Mike Tanier are joined by FO's Derrik Klassen to discuss NFL free agency, offseason rumors, the NFL Draft, cap space, and likely roster changes within the NFC North division.

2022 NFL free agency: One free agent each AFC team must keep

Will the Bengals extend Jessie Bates? Can the Chargers hang on to Mike Williams? Gil Brandt eyes one free agent each AFC team must keep.

New video reveals Ja'Marr Chase reaction after Bengals' final play of Super Bowl

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase had an animated reaction after the team's final play of Super Bowl LVI.