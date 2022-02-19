Pre-Snap Reads 2/19: Hurtt hiring represents fundamental change for Seahawks

Seahawks News

Seahawks free agent profiles: Can Seattle retain top DBs Diggs and Reed? - 710 ESPN Seattle

Kicking off Jake & Stacy's Seahawks free agent profiles is a look at DBs Quandre Diggs and D.J. Reed, who are both set for big paydays.

Carroll empowering Seahawks' defensive coaches is 'nothing but positive' - 710 ESPN Seattle

New Seahawks DC Clint Hurtt made it clear Pete Carroll is giving him autonomy. Jake Heaps explains why that is huge for the team.

Friday Round-Up: New DC Clint Hurtt Talks Hiring Process With 710 ESPN’s ‘Wyman & Bob’

The Seahawks’ newly-promoted defensive coordinator spoke with Dave Wyman and Bob Stelton about what the hiring process was like, and outlined his plan to get the revamped coaching staff on the same page.

Analysis: The Seahawks will have to pay DK Metcalf a hefty sum to secure his future with the team | The Seattle Times

Now that DK Metcalf has completed the third season of his four-year rookie deal, he is eligible for an extension.

Clint Hurtt's Seahawks Defense Represents Fundamental Change by Pete Carroll - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

The comments of new Seahawks defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt suggest that the team's defense will be transformed in a way not seen from Pete Carroll. The roots of Carroll's system appear to be open to change from the trio of Hurtt, Sean Desai and Karl Scott.

NFC West News

Who is the Mole? - Revenge of the Birds

Cast your vote:

Why the 49ers are Suddenly Raving About Trey Lance - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Trey Lance is receiving a ton of praise from the 49ers after they kept it minimal during the season.

49ers LB room: Who stays, who goes? - Niners Nation

Will we see a trade this offseason?

5 Obstacles the Los Angeles Rams Need to Conquer as They Attempt Super Bowl Repeat - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

What do the Los Angeles Rams need to overcome this offseason as they look to repeat as Super Bowl champions?

Rams Celebrate and Prepare to Run It Back | Football Outsiders

This week in quotes: Matthew Stafford and the Rams are ready to run it back, Mike McDaniel boosts Jaylen Waddle's fantasy value, and everybody slags Eli Apple.

Rams News: Friday Live Open Thread - Turf Show Times

Los Angeles Rams News and Links for 2/18/22.

Around The NFL

How will Patriots, Bill Belichick go about filling offensive coaching staff? – The Athletic

The departure of Josh McDaniels and the coaches who went with him to Las Vegas leaves multiple voids in New England.

2022 NFL predictions - Experts debate MVP and next year's Super Bowl, plus most interesting teams

Patrick Mahomes is looking for MVP No. 2 next season, but he faces major competition. Our insiders weigh in.

NFL says it won't investigate settlement between Dallas Cowboys and cheerleaders in voyeurism claim

The NFL will not investigate the events surrounding the Cowboys' $2.4 million settlement with four cheerleaders, saying through a spokesman, "the club handled the matter."

Source -- Angela Baker becomes second female assistant coach to join Brian Daboll's New York Giants staff

The New York Giants have hired Angela Baker as a minority coaching fellow and offensive quality control coach, a source told ESPN's Field Yates.

Former U.S. Attorney to investigate Dan Snyder, release findings - National Football Post

The NFL hired former U.S. Attorney Mary Jo White to conduct its investigation into the latest allegations made against Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder.

Michele Tafoya finally free to speak her ugly truths

Just days after she tearfully left her lucrative and high-profile job as sideline reporter for Sunday Night Football, Michele Tafoya appeared on right-wing media networks to show her true colors.

No, Patrick Mahomes didn't ask his brother and fiancée to stay away from Chiefs games

If you become a Super Bowl-winning quarterback, you're probably going to have to deal with some odd rumors here and there. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was the subject one such whisper, which turned out to be less than substantive.

Jaguars coach Doug Pederson will have some weapons to work with in 2022

If you watched Jacksonville play in 2021, you would be forgiven for thinking this was a squad entirely bereft of talent on offense.

Steelers interview four more candidates for G.M. job

The Steelers announced they have interviewed four more candidates for their General Manager job.

Dolphins announce coaching staff

The Dolphins announced their coaching staff under new coach Mike McDaniel.

Top 10 free-agent signings of the 2021 NFL season

With Super Bowl LVI officially in the books, Bucky Brooks ranks the top 10 free-agent signings of the 2021 NFL season. Who finishes at No. 1?

2021 NFL rookie grades, AFC South: Texans maximize limited draft currency to easily top division

The Houston Texans maximized limited draft currency to produce surprisingly positive Year 1 returns. As for the rest of the division ... Well, the newbies didn't exactly light the league on fire. Gennaro Filice grades each rookie class in the AFC South.

Myles Garrett shows off ridiculous athleticism in Celebrity All-Star Game

Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Myles Garrett showed off his impressive athleticism during Friday's Celebrity Game.