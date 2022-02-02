Pre-Snap Reads 2/2: Brian Flores files discrimination lawsuit against the NFL

Happy birthday, Arthur Henley!

Seahawks News

Analysis: Seattle Seahawks' Delayed Hiring of New Defensive Coaches Is a Problem - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

The Seahawks' vacancies at defensive coordinator and pass game coordinator remain—two weeks after the team decided to fire Ken Norton Jr. and Andre Curtis. Matty F. Brown explains the reasons for this delay before looking at the potential problems it may cause.

Are Seahawks fans' expectations too high like Richard Sherman says? - 710 ESPN Seattle

Is it unreasonable for Seahawks fans to expect a return to the Super Bowl? Jake Heaps weighs in on what Richard Sherman said on his podcast.

Would Gus Bradley as Seahawks DC be right mix of familiarity, fresh eyes? - 710 ESPN Seattle

Could the Seahawks may get the right blend of old and new if they bring Gus Bradley back as D-coordinator? Wyman and Bob discuss.

Tuesday Round-Up: Kam Chancellor On Life After Football

Now four years removed from playing in the NFL, the Seahawks Legend spoke with Kate Neidigh of Seattle Refined about his life away from the football field.

NFC West News

PFF has Arizona Cardinals biggest need as cornerback heading into offseason - Revenge of the Birds

With the offseason started we have plenty of time to marinate on how the Arizona Cardinals need to attack their needs this offseason.

49ers News: Should the 49ers bring back Raheem Mostert? - Niners Nation

Should the 49ers re-sign free agent running back Raheem Mostert?

Jimmy Garoppolo says he expects trade from San Francisco 49ers, wants to be sent to winning situation

Jimmy Garoppolo said Tuesday he expected to be traded by the 49ers this offseason and when it happens he'd like to be sent to a winning club.

John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan Explain why Trey Lance is Ready to Start for the 49ers - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan recently explained why Trey Lance is ready to replace Jimmy Garoppolo as the San Francisco 49ers starting quarterback.

Rams notes: Inside Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods’ heartfelt moment, Tyler Higbee’s Super Bowl status and more – The Athletic

"Rob has been my guy here since coming in as a rookie," Cooper Kupp said of teammate Robert Woods, who tore his ACL in November.

Los Angeles Rams HC Sean McVay Takes Blame for Questionable Challenge Attempts, Timeout Usage vs. San Francisco 49ers - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay shoulders the blame for mishandling the team's use of timeouts against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC title game.

Super Bowl 2022: Zac Taylor did sort of coach Rams player in college - Turf Show Times

From the Cincinnati Bearcats to the Super Bowl.

Around The NFL

Former Dolphins coach Brian Flores files discrimination lawsuit against NFL, Giants and others - The Athletic

Among the allegations in the suit, Flores claims the Giants interviewed him for their then vacant head coaching position despite having already decided to hire former Bills assistant Brian Daboll.

Kirk Cousins will never be an elite QB, which creates a Vikings conundrum – The Athletic

It's largely what makes Cousins tick — order, structure and risk aversion — that keeps him from reaching the top tier in the NFL.

Source - Green Bay Packers special teams coordinator Maurice Drayton out after blunders in playoff loss

Maurice Drayton is out as the Packers' special teams coordinator after blunders played a major role in Green Bay's 13-10 loss to the 49ers in the NFC divisional playoff round, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Gimme that! Bengals' knack for timely turnovers fueling Super Bowl run - Cincinnati Bengals- ESPN

Vonn Bell's overtime interception of Patrick Mahomes was just the latest example of Cincy's opportunistic D stepping up late this season.

Super Bowl Betting - How to enhance your viewing experience

There are plenty of options to get in on the betting fun this Super Bowl Sunday. Tyler Fulghum breaks down the ways you can get involved and enjoy your viewing experience.

Kyle Trask, Jimmy Garoppolo among favorites to be Bucs' next QB - National Football Post

Tom Brady made his retirement from the NFL official Tuesday morning after 22 seasons and seven Super Bowl victories.

NFL jumping to Stephen Ross' defense after Brian Flores' tanking allegations is asinine

If Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offered to pay coach Brian Flores a $100,000 bonus for every loss during the 2019 season — as Flores alleges in a new federal lawsuit — then the NFL should force Ross to sell the franchise and ban him from the league.

Brian Flores is risking his career so future Black coaches might get the most out of theirs

If you've spent any time speaking to Black coaches or front-office personnel in the NFL, if you've spent any time paying attention to the league around hiring season, Brian Flores' racial discrimination lawsuit isn't a surprise.

Seven things you need to know about Brian Flores' lawsuit against the NFL

Brian Flores, the recently terminated coach of the Miami Dolphins, filed a class action civil complaint Tuesday that alleges the NFL and its teams (the New York Giants, the Dolphins and the Denver Broncos are specifically listed as defendants) remain “rife with racism, particularly when it comes to the hiring and retention Black head coaches, coordinators and general managers.”

Burrow's Bungles Could Doom Bengals in Super Bowl | Football Outsiders

We look back at Bengals losses to Baker Mayfield, the Andy Dalton/Justin Fields tag team, and somebody named Mike White to see what weaknesses the Rams can attack in the Super Bowl.

How Not to Reach the Super Bowl | Football Outsiders

The 2022 playoff season has been defined by some spectacular finishes, and this weekend’s conference championships provided more of the same...

Move The Sticks Podcast: Tom Brady retiring, DJ's Top 50 prospects 1.0, Senior Bowl practice standouts

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

Tom Brady retirement fallout: Five biggest questions across the NFL

The fallout of Tom Brady's retirement will be felt across the league in 2022 and for years to come. Jeffri Chadiha examines the five biggest questions that immediately come to mind in the wake of the league-altering news.

Boomer Esiason offers another smoking gun in Brian Flores lawsuit

WFAN host Boomer Esiason had another smoking gun in the Brian Flores lawsuit, as he said the Giants knew they wanted Brian Daboll.