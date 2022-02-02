WFT has a new name

With the actual NFL offseason still a week and a half away, it’s been a busy news week. Tom Brady has retired from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, maybe, well, yes, actually, he has, former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores filed a class action suit against the league which includes scathing allegations of incentivizing losing and racial discrimination and, now, the Washington Football Team finally has a new name.

The WFT had been in search of a new team name for a couple of years, after ditching the original name prior to the 2020 season and simply being known as the “Football Team” for the past two seasons. Well, the Football Team has a new name, and they are now officially the Commanders.

The Washington Football Team is now … the Washington Commanders. pic.twitter.com/2oVLCBJANX — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 2, 2022

There has been quite a bit of hype and build up to the official announcement of the name Commanders, but they were unable to keep it under wraps. Among the many leaks was Joe Theismann accidentally letting the new name slip early in an interview over the weekend, but confirmation of the name appeared to come via aerial footage taken from a helicopter outside FedEx Field Tuesday evening in which the name “Commanders” was clearly visible.

Washington Football Team: *2 year rollout ending with announcement live on the Today Show*



The Night Before: pic.twitter.com/tUrrDfmZ45 — Reese Waters (@reesewaters) February 2, 2022

In any case, now that the team name has been officially announced as the Commanders, the team whose dealt with multiple alleged leaks of raw sewage during the 2021 season can now, seemingly appropriately, abbreviated WC.