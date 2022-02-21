Pre-Snap Reads 2/21: Can Seahawks have Chiefs-style offensive line rebuild?

Seahawks News

Seahawks Offseason Q&A #1 (2/20/22) - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Seahawk Maven reporter Corbin Smith answers a wide variety of Seahawks and NFL questions in his latest live stream Q&A session.

Could Seahawks Execute Chiefs-Style Offensive Line Reboot? - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Following a disappointing Super Bowl defeat to Tampa Bay, Kansas City hit the reset button in the trenches and brought in five brand new starters to protect Patrick Mahomes. What might the offensive line look like if Seattle emulated that strategy this spring?

Brock Huard's takeaway about new Seahawks DC Clint Hurtt - 710 ESPN Seattle

Clint Hurtt has impressed many with his words since being named Seahawks defensive coordinator, and Brock Huard is among them.

NFC West News

Arizona Cardinals: Five unrestricted free agents to target on defense - Revenge of the Birds

Upgrading cornerback and a potential reunion of two former Cardinals.

49ers News: Offseason Boredom Fueling The Rumor Mill - Niners Nation

Your daily San Francisco 49ers news for Sunday, February 20, 2022.

Should the 49ers use the Franchise Tag on One of Their Free Agents? - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

The 49ers could always use the franchise tag for a player that they really do not want to see leave in free agency.

Rams are expecting to keep Thomas Brown, Zac Robinson, with Liam Coen possibly returning

The Rams have lost offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell and tight ends coach/passing game coordinator Wes Phillips to the Vikings. O’Connell is Minnesota’s head coach, and Phillips will take over as offensive coordinator.

5 reasons Aaron Donald would seriously consider an early retirement - Turf Show Times

How post-career earning opportunities and the risk-reward balance of football may not pay off for over-30 superstars.

Report: Rams could bring in college assistant as new OC

The Los Angeles Rams are reportedly very interested in Kentucky offensive coordinator Liam Coen for the same position.

Around The NFL

How 6-foot-8, 387-pound Daniel Faalele hopes to follow in Jordan Mailata’s giant footsteps in Australia-to-NFL pipeline – The Athletic

Faalele, a Minnesota offensive tackle, is set to become the NFL's biggest player. Mailata hopes his arrival means something more.

Harold Landry's career year puts Tennessee Titans in tough spot heading into offseason - Tennessee Titans- ESPN

Landry was the first Titans player to have over 10 sacks in a season since 2016.

Inside linebacker, cornerback, receiver among top New England Patriots needs - New England Patriots- ESPN

With J.C. Jackson a pending free agent, cornerback and a high-upside pass-catcher to help QB Mac Jones figure to be offseason priorities.

Ravens named as team positioned to take big leap in 2022 by CBS Sports

The Baltimore Ravens went through a difficult 2021 season, finishing with an 8-9 record after starting the year at 8-3. Part of the reason for their struggles were due to the amount of injuries that they suffered over the course of the season, but that was just one of the many defining factors.

After eight years, Bose is out as the NFL’s coaching headset sponsor

One of the most conspicuous NFL sponsors is giving up its prominent placement during NFL broadcasts.

Bruce Arians, Bucs believe Tom Brady is done - National Football Post

When it comes to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ plan at quarterback in 2022, head coach Bruce Arians continues to refer to finding out what’s behind “Door No. 2.”

Vikings hiring Rams pass game coordinator Wes Phillips as offensive coordinator

Wes Phillips, the Los Angeles Rams passing game coordinator and tight ends coach, is being hired as the Vikings’ new offensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.