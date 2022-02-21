Seahawks throwback unis? Not in 2022 season, says Chuck Arnold

The Seattle Seahawks are one of the few teams that hasn’t worn a throwback uniform over the past two decades, and that won’t be changing this upcoming season.

Team president Chuck Arnold delivered the bad news to any nostalgic fans (or fans of the original uniforms) in an interview with Dave ‘Softy’ Mahler on Sports Radio KJR.

Seahawks president Chuck Arnold says to @Softykjr that Seahawks will not have throwback uniforms in 2022 but says "we're getting closer'' to having them down the road. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) February 21, 2022

Arnold says one reason it won't happen next season is production issues for the throwback uniforms for retail. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) February 21, 2022

If you recall from last offseason, the NFL lifted the “one helmet rule” that paved the way for Seattle’s old threads (among other teams) to be used again starting with the 2022-23 season. Pro Football Talk outlined why the one helmet rule was even a thing at the time:

Player safety was the primary reason the NFL previously told teams to stop using alternate helmets: Teams wanted every player to have one helmet that fit him properly, and not to alter it during the season. But the new policy addresses those concerns by requiring teams to have a new set of alternate helmets for every player on the roster, to ensure that all alternate helmets are the same make, model and size as the player’s primary helmet, and by requiring players to get fitted for both their primary and alternate helmets at the same time in training camp.

So even though the Seahawks can wear old school uniforms, it ain’t happening until at least 2023. You’ll have to make due with Action Green as the alternate uniform of choice for another season.

On the plus side, there’s good news for those of you who regularly attend games at Lumen Field!