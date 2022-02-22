Pre-Snap Reads 2/22: DK Metcalf, 2024 Olympian?

Seahawks News

Seattle Overload, Episode 31: Seahawks Hit Refresh on Defensive Coaching Staff - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

In the latest episode of "Seattle Overload," Matty F. Brown and Griffin Sturgeon discuss the Seahawks' coaching staff changes and what to expect schematically in 2022.

Seattle Seahawks NFL offseason preview - Seattle Seahawks Blog- ESPN

The quarterback and linebacker have been Seahawks mainstays since being drafted in 2012, but both currently face uncertain futures in Seattle.

Monday Round-Up: DK Metcalf Sets Sights On Competing In 2024 Summer Olympics

After coming up short in qualifying for the 2021 Summer Olympics, the Seahawks wide receiver says he’ll be training to sprint in the 2024 games in Paris.

Seahawks ‘getting closer’ to wearing throwback uniforms, but it won’t happen in 2022

The Seattle Seahawks had the cleanest look in pro football for a long time. That streak ended when they switched to the heavy blue uniforms in 2002. While the new look that started in 2012 is definitely an improvement, it’s still not in the same league as the vibrant blue, green and silver that they sported in the 80s.

NFC West News

Arizona Cardinals NFL offseason preview: Reshaping the offense around Kyler Murray - Arizona Cardinals Blog- ESPN

The Cardinals went 4-6 to close out the season and must rebuild an offense that could lose players around what coach Kliff Kingsbury and Murray want.

Super Bowl reactions, the Kyler Murray mess and the Cardinals’ offseason positional needs - Revenge of the Birds

Happy Monday one and all.

49ers News: Brian Baldinger’s offseason advice for Trey Lance - Niners Nation

NFL Network’s Brian Baldinger says Trey Lance needs to tighten up his throwing motion.

Will the 49ers Trade for Christian McCaffrey? - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing the likelihood that the San Francisco 49ers will trade for Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey.

Los Angeles Rams Hire Liam Coen as Offensive Coordinator, Bring Back Greg Olson - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Los Angeles Rams have hired former staffer Liam Coen to be their new offensive coordinator.

Coaching News Roundup: Updates on Sean McVay’s staff - Turf Show Times

Wes Phillips is following Kevin O’Connell to the Minnesota Vikings. What changes are the Rams planning?

Around The NFL

Could Tom Brady end up on 49ers? What's going on with Kyler Murray? Biggest NFL offseason storylines – The Athletic

Brady's never-say-never comment could indicate a willingness to play only if the situation is absolutely perfect. San Francisco could be.

Mock Draft Monday: Arizona Cardinals Select Trent McDuffie - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

On this week's rendition of Mock Draft Monday, we break down the Arizona Cardinals' selection of Washington Huskies cornerback Trent McDuffie.

NFL offseason previews for all 32 teams - Free agents to know, big questions, 2022 draft picks and best- and worst-case scenarios

Quarterback questions, cut candidates, best- and worst-case scenarios and teams with cap issues. Here's everything you need to know.

Green Bay Packers offseason preview: Davante Adams, Aaron Rodgers tied together - Green Bay Packers- ESPN

It all comes down to whether Rodgers wants to return, because that likely will impact whether Adams comes back. Rebuild or reload? It's up to Rodgers.

NFL combine workout boycott threat alive while agents fight for their prospects

NFL agents from around the country, ones who often compete tooth and nail against each other for clients, are coming together to discuss what they plan to do with their draft prospects when the NFL scouting combine begins next week.

Report: Saints promoting Ryan Nielsen, Kris Richard, possibly as co-coordinators

The Saints are promoting defensive assistants Ryan Nielsen and Kris Richard, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports. Nielsen and Richard could become co-defensive coordinators.

Pre-Combine Mock Draft: Giants Go Big, Eagles Go Bigger | Football Outsiders

Mike Tanier's pre-combine first-round mock draft upgrades the Philadelphia Eagles, fixes the New York Giants offensive line, and trolls the Cincinnati Bengals.

2022 NFL offseason: All 32 teams' RB situations ahead of free agency, draft

Will James Conner be back with the Cardinals? Is Javonte Williams ready to be the Broncos' RB1? Can Christian McCaffrey stay healthy in Carolina? Kevin Patra breaks down every team's running back situation ahead of free agency and the 2022 NFL Draft.