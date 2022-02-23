Pre-Snap Reads 2/23: Seahawks president Chuck Arnold talks state of the team

Seahawks News

The Seahawks’ path to more cap space: Potential cuts, contract restructures and trade candidates – The Athletic

Seattle has a reported $34.8 million in cap space, but that money may go quickly, giving the team a thin margin for error this offseason.

Clint Hurtt Suggests 3-4 Outside Linebacker Is Seattle Seahawks' Biggest Need - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

New Seahawks defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt spoke of many things in his recent media cycle. For Seattle's defense to play with the aggressive and attacking mindset that Hurtt so openly desires, the franchise must upgrade its edge rush. Matty F. Brown explains why a 3-4 outside linebacker type is the defense's biggest need heading into the offseason.

Re-signing Quandre Diggs even bigger priority now for Seahawks - 710 ESPN Seattle

The Seahawks' recent coaching shuffle makes Quandre Diggs returning at free safety all that more important, explains Brock Huard.

Jake & Stacy's Seahawks Free Agent Profiles: RB Rashaad Penny - 710 ESPN Seattle

Rashaad Penny had a breakout 2021 season, just in time for him to be a free agent. Stacy Rost looks at the Seahawks re-signing candidate.

Tuesday Round-Up: Who Belongs On Seahawks’ ‘Mount Rushmore?’

The Sports Illustrated Seahawk Maven crew each made their picks for the four greatest Seahawks players or coaches in franchise history.

All signs point to Chandler Jones being a Seahawks target « Seahawks Draft Blog

When the season ended, Pete Carroll made it clear what the priority was.

They had to improve their pass rush.

2022 Seahawks Offseason Preview

The final whistle of the Super Bowl marks the end of the 2021 season. That solidifies all draft positions and gets us looking to free agency as the next chance for teams to make significant changes to their rosters.

Seahawks president Chuck Arnold talks state of the team | Tacoma News Tribune

President Chuck Arnold says Seahawks are adding video boards to better fan experience, restore home-field advantage. Plus: a Ring of Honor add, a Germany game?

NFC West News

Coaching Different Personalities (Part 1) - Revenge of the Birds

One of the greatest challenges of my high school teaching career was being assigned to teach AP English Language and Composition to a class of juniors —- a college level course that was now being...

49ers have gained the fifth-most WAR by non-quarterbacks drafted since ‘19 - Niners Nation

It helps when you have two MVP-caliber players in one draft.

Why the 49ers Should Sign Another Tight End - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Signing a tight end in free agency could be a route the 49ers take given George Kittle's injury history.

Jake Peetz Becomes Latest Assistant to Join Los Angeles Rams' New-Look Staff of Offensive Coaches - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Jake Peetz becomes the third offensive assistant in the coming days to join the Los Angeles Rams coaching staff.

Rams free agents: Which players are entering a contract year in 2022? - Turf Show Times

It’s not just free agency that Les Snead and Sean McVay now have to worry about.

Around The NFL

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel was the walk-on who never walked away – The Athletic

He might be most the most unconventional head coach in the NFL. But those who know McDaniel say that's what makes him perfect for the role.

Chargers free agency preview: Akiem Hicks, Von Miller among 31 external options L.A. could target – The Athletic

ICYMI: From the defensive line to cornerback to wide receiver, the Chargers have plenty of holes to fill. Here are 31 candidates to fill them.

Kansas City Chiefs defensive line the latest unit due for teardown - Kansas City Chiefs- ESPN

The Chiefs could save almost $13 million from their salary cap by releasing Frank Clark from a defensive line that ranked 29th in sacks in 2021.

What does latest ruling in Deshaun Watson civil cases mean for him, Houston Texans? - Houston Texans Blog- ESPN

Watson's lawyer provides optimism that necessary answers for the case could come soon that would help the Texans and other teams to move forward.

Ranking top 32 NFL quarterbacks ahead of 2022 season

Quarterback purgatory is a scary place to be.

Rams, Bengals Lead the Way in 2021 FO Awards | Football Outsiders

The FO readers agreed with AP voters on major awards, but they had the voting a lot closer. Plus results on FO-only awards such as Unit of the Year, Keep Choppin' Wood, and Best and Worst Commercial.

2021 NFL rookie grades, NFC West: Underwhelming returns across the division

The 49ers and Cardinals each got bold in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, but did either pick pay off? Were the Rams or Seahawks able to maximize limited resources? Gennaro Filice grades each rookie class in the NFC West.

Broncos continue to shape coaching staff - National Football Post

New Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett continues to build his first coaching staff, adding Andrew Carter as defensive quality control coach on Tuesday.

Lovie Smith has wildly ambitious target for Texans

Lovie Smith cannot be accused of thinking small as he takes over the Houston Texans’ head coach position.