Sam’s Film Room: Kayvon Thibodeaux versus Aidan Hutchinson, who’s the better prospect?

Outside of having a good quarterback, having a top tier pass rush is a key to winning in the NFL. Being able to stop a drive with a crucial sack or creating a forced fumble is pretty much everything. This year there are two pass rushers that are seen as the 1a and 1b of this class. Those two are Kayvon Thibodeaux of Oregon and Aidan Hutchinson of Michigan. In this video, we’re going to do a back-to-back comparison of these two prospects. I’ll show you everything you need to know about both of them as they enter the NFL. I’ll also discuss who I would take if I was picking at the top of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Now I do know that the Seattle Seahawks likely will not be able to get either of these prospects as they don’t have a first round pick due to the trade for safety Jamal Adams; however, I think it’s (1) a fun exercise to look at the top prospects in the draft and (2) in the weird case that the Seahawks trade Russell Wilson* and end up with a top-5 pick, an edge rusher is definitely of need for this team.

*Note: I still don’t think Russell Wilson will be traded, but crazier things have happened.

This video is over 9 minutes long. So sit back, relax, and enjoy the show! If the video above does not play, please click “Watch on YouTube” or follow this link!