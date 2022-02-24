Pre-Snap Reads 2/24: Can Darrell Taylor build on successful 2021 season?

Seahawks News

Speculation Aside, Russell Wilson Should Return to Seahawks in 2022 - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Will Russell Wilson return to the Seahawks in 2022? Reporter Corbin Smith breaks down why the lingering rumors likely won't lead to an actual trade this offseason.

Heaps: Seahawks' pass rush will improve because of Darrell Taylor - 710 ESPN Seattle

Jake Heaps has very high hopes for Seahawks edge rusher Darrell Taylor in 2022 after he flashed in big ways in his first taste of NFL action.

Clayton: Coaching changes will keep Seahawks from getting stale - 710 ESPN Seattle

The Seahawks' changes on both offense and defense with their coaching staff are a signal of how the team will progress in 2022.

Can new Seahawks DC Clint Hurtt get Jamal Adams back to 2020 form? - Seattle Seahawks- ESPN

After setting the NFL DB single-season sack record in 2020, Adams disappeared from the Seahawks' pass rush in 2021, which Hurtt doesn't want to repeat.

Wednesday Round-Up: Former Seahawks QB Alex McGough Selected In USFL Draft

The new spring football league held Day 1 of its draft Tuesday, and the Seahawks’ 2018 draftee was taken in the first round by the Birmingham Stallions.

NFC West News

Coaching Different Personalities (Part 2) - Revenge of the Birds

Who/what was most responsible for the 3-13 record in 2018?

49ers news: Adam Schefter says Trey Lance was probably further behind than people realize - Niners Nation

ESPN’s Adam Schefter said Jimmy Garoppolo isn’t a lock to be traded.

Let’s re-watch Deebo Samuel demolishing the combine

Deebo Samuel’s incredible skill set shined bright in 2021 while he put up the most unique season ever by a wide receiver. While NFL combine workouts don’t provide a ton of insight into what type of player a prospect will be in the NFL, rewatching Samuel’s workout with the benefit of hindsight makes it even more impressive.

Trey Lance's Mobility is the Key to Improving the 49ers Offense - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing why Trey Lance's mobility is the key to improving the San Francisco 49ers offense.

NFL QB Index: Where Did Matthew Stafford Rank in Year One With Los Angeles Rams? - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

In his first season with the Los Angeles Rams, Matthew Stafford finished particularly high in the NFL's QB Index for the 2021 campaign.

Rams sign DL coach Eric Henderson to extension - National Football Post

Aaron Donald’s position coach got a new contract as the Los Angeles Rams signed defensive line coach Eric Henderson to an extension, The Athletic reported Wednesday.

Rams should welcome fans on the bandwagon after winning Super Bowl - Turf Show Times

Why it’s okay to jump on the bandwagon, how ‘21 compares to ‘99, and building a champion vs. building a repeat champion.

Around The NFL

Commanders coach Ron Rivera on Washington's aggressive QB search: 'Why not do it?' – The Athletic

Ron Rivera also discussed the contract situations of Brandon Scherff, Terry McLaurin and Daron Payne in an interview with The Athletic.

NFL players who need a change of scenery this offseason - One from each team, including Jarvis Landry, Jimmy Garoppolo, Za'Darius Smith

Jarvis Landry has no guaranteed money left on his contract, while the Packers could move on from Za'Darius Smith and add cap space.

Yes, Brian Flores has a job, but the NFL isn’t in the clear with its hiring practices — The Undefeated

As a matter of law, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ hiring of Brian Flores as an assistant coach has no bearing on Flores’ racial discrimination lawsuit ...

Restructure or release? Cynthia Frelund examines futures of possible NFC cut candidates

Restructure or release? NFL Network's Cynthia Frelund examines futures of possible NFC cut candidates.

NFC East Free Agency, NFL Rumors & Draft Predictions | Football Outsiders

Football Outsiders experts Aaron Schatz and Mike Tanier are joined by FO's Thomas Bassinger (@tometrics) and Rivers McCown (@riversmccown) to discuss NFL free agency, offseason rumors, the NFL Draft, cap space, and likely roster changes within the NFC East division.

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Free agency fits, Part 1 (QBs and TEs)

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a special new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast.

2022 NFL offseason: All 32 teams' QB situations ahead of free agency, draft

What does Aaron Rodgers' future hold? Is Cleveland going to pay Baker Mayfield? Will the Colts move on from Carson Wentz? Kevin Patra breaks down every team's quarterback situation ahead of free agency and the 2022 NFL Draft.