Report: UCLA expected to hire Ken Norton Jr

By John P. Gilbert
San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Following the 2021 NFL season the Seattle Seahawks made several changes to the coaching staff after finishing 7-10 and missing the playoffs. The biggest of the changes was replacing veteran defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. with Clint Hurtt, but now barely more than a month after the Hawks let Norton go, he has found a new coaching position in the college ranks.

So, Norton again returns to a position where he will be a position coach, in particular for the Bruins linebackers. A three time Pro Bowl linebacker himself, Norton excelled as the linebackers coach for the Hawks during his time in that role from 2010 through 2014, helping develop All Universe Bobby Wagner, Pro Bowler K.J. Wright and Super Bowl MVP Malcolm Smith. Thus, while fans may have had issues with his defenses in both Seattle and for the then Oakland but now Las Vegas Raiders when he was the defensive coordinator, there seems to be little question in his ability to coach up linebackers.

