Pre-Snap Reads 2/25: Free agent priorities for Seahawks

Seahawks News

Seahawks 2022 Free Agent Primer: Jamarco Jones - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

At one point, Jones looked like a possible starting option for Seattle. Injuries kept him from achieving that goal, however, and have left his future with the organization up in the air.

Clayton: How RBs in NFL Draft should help Seahawks this offseason - 710 ESPN Seattle

The Seahawks should be looking to bring Rashaad Penny back, but a loaded class of running backs is likely to help them in a few ways.

Why Jake Heaps is confident Seahawks will truly address pass rush - 710 ESPN Seattle

The Seahawks have tried to fix the pass rush in previous years, but Jake Heaps believes they may use a different approach this offseason.

Thursday Round-Up: Pete Carroll and Amplify Voices Featured On Flipgrid Live Event

Carroll and the Amplify Voices team shared their company’s mission and talked to students about self-empowerment and connecting with their true purpose.

Carroll Seahawks intend to re-sign Quandre Diggs, D.J. Reed | Tacoma News Tribune

ICYMI: The Seahawks’ top offseason priorities are Quandre Diggs and D.J. Reed. Pete Carroll, John Schneider intend to retain both. The franchise tag window is open.

NFC West News

Cardinals Seldom Used Franchise Tag with Steve Keim as GM; 2022 Options - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals last placed the franchise tag on edge rusher Chandler Jones in 2017.

Cardinals positional needs and review: Tight ends

The Arizona Cardinals are in the offseason and are evaluating what to do to improve and address the roster in 2022 after an improved but still very disappointing 2021 season.

Kyler Murray, Cardinals on same page, moving forward

Following Instagram cleanses and reports of immaturity and a lack of leadership, quarterback ﻿Kyler Murray﻿ and the Cardinals are on the same page and the goal in Glendale is moving forward, NFL Network's Jane Slater reported Thursday.

Red Rain: Letter to the Great Kylerby - Revenge of the Birds

Today’s podcast is a 20 minute recital of a letter that I wrote to Kyler Murray (The Great Kylerby), with the purpose of advising Kylerby of how he can re-write the ending of his favorite novel, The Great Gatsby, by F. Scott Fitzgerald.

49ers News: Why are there so many conflicting opinions about Trey Lance? - Niners Nation

Are too many people in the 49ers organization leaking their Trey Lance opinion?

Could the 49ers cut Jimmy Garoppolo if They Cannot Trade him? - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Trading Jimmy Garoppolo is a goal of the 49ers, but what if they're not able to?

Los Angeles Rams End of Season Report Card: Grading Each Position Group From Their 2021 Championship Run - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

We assess each position group of the Los Angeles Rams, reviewing their regular season and postseason performances.

How to enjoy the 2022 NFL Draft... if you are a Rams fan - Turf Show Times

The Rams traded away picks in rounds one, two, three, four, and six, but won the Super Bowl! Now what?

Around The NFL

Buffalo Bills face key decision on extending linebacker Tremaine Edmunds - Buffalo Bills Blog- ESPN

Edmunds, entering the final year of his deal, plays a key role but didn't make enough game-changing plays last season. Should the Bills commit to him?

Source - Eric Bieniemy returning as Kansas City Chiefs' offensive coordinator for 2022 season

Eric Bieniemy is returning as the Chiefs' offensive coordinator for the 2022 season, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Vikings 2022 offseason preview: Where does Minnesota stand at RB?

There isn’t nearly as much drama for the Minnesota Vikings at running back. Dalvin Cook, the three-time Pro Bowler, is still Mr. Do-It-All on offense, while Alexander Mattison remains one of the best emergency glass options in the NFL.

2022 NFL offseason: All 32 teams' WR situations ahead of free agency, draft

Where will Allen Robinson land in free agency? Is JuJu Smith-Schuster poised to stay in Pittsburgh? Will the Saints move on from Michael Thomas? Kevin Patra breaks down every team's wide receiver situation ahead of free agency and the 2022 NFL Draft.

Michael F. Florio's 2022 fantasy football: Top 12 RBs

Michael F. Florio ranks the top 12 running backs for 2022.

2021 NFL rookie grades: Ranking the classes, 1 to 32

Which NFL team had the best 2021 rookie class? The worst? Gennaro Filice and Nick Shook rank every single group, from No. 1 to No. 32, providing accompanying grades and analysis.

32 NFL Fan Bases, 32 Fan Delusions | Football Outsiders

Actually, 37 delusions, because some fan bases double dip. Get caught up on Saints salary cap fan theories, Eagles fans' "Howie Sucks" movement, Kirk Cousins trutherism, and more!

Mac Jones has big plans to improve for second NFL season

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones detailed key changes he is making ahead of his first NFL offseason.