Pre-Snap Reads 2/26: Why the Seahawks should bring back Gerald Everett

Seahawks News

Chances of Seattle Seahawks Playing in Germany's First NFL Game Improve With Reports of Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Inclusion - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Reports indicate that the Buccaneers will play host in Germany's first NFL regular-season game. As such, the Seahawks now have a one-in-nine chance to join the Super Bowl LV champions in Munich this fall.

Bumpus: Why TE Gerald Everett should be back with Seahawks - 710 ESPN Seattle

Michael Bumpus thinks that the Seahawks should do what they can to bring tight end Gerald Everett back for a second season in Seattle.

Heaps: How Seahawks should address D-line in draft and free agency - 710 ESPN Seattle

With NFL free agency and the draft fast approaching, Jake Heaps discusses how the Seahawks should use them to boost the defensive line.

Danielle Hunter, cap casualty targets & extending Russell Wilson « Seahawks Draft Blog

Danielle Hunter could be in play for Seattle.

Friday Round-Up: Former Seahawks S Deon Grant Inducted Into Georgia Sports Hall Of Fame Class of 2022

The 12-year NFL veteran and Super Bowl XLVI champion was one of eight athletes inducted in the Class of ‘22.

NFC West News

Why 49ers' Deebo Samuel is one of 'deadliest' players in NFL

Even to the trained eyes of a former running back, Deebo Samuel does not look like a wide receiver when he is a featured part of the 49ers’ offense.

49ers, Raheem Mostert have been “in touch” about running back’s return

The 49ers have shown interest in re-signing running back Raheem Mostert, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBCSportsBayArea.com reports.

Who Will the 49ers Hire as Their Next Quarterback Coach? - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing who the San Francisco 49ers will hire as their next quarterback coach.

5 Keys to the Los Angeles Rams ‘Running it Back’ for the 2022 Season - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

These five keys are critical to the Los Angeles Rams' "run it back" campaign.

Sean McVay says he's committed to coaching Los Angeles Rams, won't pursue TV opportunities

Coach Sean McVay is not pursuing any television opportunities and is committed to helping the Los Angeles Rams defend their Super Bowl title, he told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Friday.

Rams roster: 9 potential breakout players, including a certain fan fave - Turf Show Times

Sean McVay and Les Snead consistently find under-the-radar players who break out, so who could be next?

Cardinals Owner Michael Bidwill: 'We've Got Time' to Deal with Kyler Murray Extension - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is eligible for a contract extension this offseason.

Coaching Different Personalities (Part 3) - Revenge of the Birds

After throwing Steve Wilks to the wolves, Michael Bidwill went hunting for an offensive minded head coach.

Around The NFL

NFL free agency rankings for 2022: Chris Godwin, Tyrann Mathieu and Von Miller among our top 150 players – The Athletic

A shopping list for every NFL team as they prepare to negotiate deals on March 14 and sign them on March 16.

NFL News Updates: Has Kyler Murray-Cardinals drama been put to rest?; Matt Nagy reunites with Andy Reid as Chiefs' QBs coach - The Athletic

Some of the latest:

Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Pederson off to good start building around Trevor Lawrence - Jacksonville Jaguars- ESPN

Pederson's first step in providing support for Lawrence was surrounding him with former quarterbacks on the coaching staff.

What will the Vikings' offense look like under Kevin O'Connell? - Minnesota Vikings- ESPN

Expect O’Connell to bring some characteristics of the Rams' offense, which could help accelerate Justin Jefferson's development.

Sean Payton reportedly negotiating with Fox to perhaps join No. 1 broadcast team

If Sean Payton comes back to coaching someday, it seems like he'll take the Jon Gruden route and make a stop in the broadcast booth first.

Rob Weintraub's 2021 All-Pac-12 Awards | Football Outsiders

Vita Vea or Budda Baker? DeForest Buckner or Justin Herbert? Who were the best NFL alumni from the Pac-12 in 2021?