Pre-Snap Reads 2/27: More Seahawks free agency questions

Seahawks News

Seahawks 2022 Free Agent Primer: Rasheem Green - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Statistically, Green shined in the best year of his NFL career at the perfect time as he prepares to hit free agency. Still a bit green at 24 years of age, will Seattle make a concerted effort to retain him?

Should Seahawks consider using franchise tag on FS Quandre Diggs? - 710 ESPN Seattle

Jake Heaps breaks down whether the Seahawks should use the franchise tag on Pro Bowl free safety Quandre Diggs.

Seahawks 2022 Position-By-Position Offseason Primer: Linebacker

A position-by-position look at the Seahawks heading into the offseason, focusing today on linebacker.

New live stream — Seahawks free agency & more « Seahawks Draft Blog

Today I was joined by Robbie Williams & Adam Nathan to discuss all the big topics surrounding the Seahawks, free agency and more. Watch the video below.

Seahawks likely to prioritize keeping Duane Brown in free agency

Last year, the Seahawks appeared likely to let left tackle Duane Brown walk in free agency. Brown sat out training camp practices as he sought a contract extension, and although the Seahawks did re-work his deal, he said the contract he got wasn’t what he was hoping for.

NFC West News

Cardinals Owner Michael Bidwill on Kliff Kingsbury, Chandler Jones - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill joined Arizona Sports’ Bickley & Marotta this week and discussed a handful of key topics surrounding his team.

About Freaking Time - Revenge of the Birds

Well, well, finally, after weeks of the Cardinals’ star QB and the Birdgang twisting in the wind, owner Michael Bidwill came out of his cocoon to issue this statement on Arizona Sports Radio 98.7:

Golden Nuggets: The Coaching Exodus Marches On - Niners Nation

Your daily San Francisco 49ers news for Saturday, February 26th, 2022.

Extensions for Deebo Samuel, Nick Bosa among San Francisco 49ers' priorities - San Francisco 49ers- ESPN

Bosa and Samuel are the next in line for big deals, but first the 49ers must get quarterback clarity and settle their salary cap.

The 49ers Should Trade George Kittle As Soon As Possible - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing why the San Francisco 49ers should trade George Kittle as soon as possible.

Los Angeles Rams HC Sean McVay's Contract Extension With Rams Expected to be Done Soon - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay is reportedly on the brink of getting a new contract extension.

Rams 2022 offseason plan: Which contracts will Les Snead restructure? - Turf Show Times

How the Rams can move money around and push it down the line to keep the band together for next season.

Around The NFL

Five possible cap cuts who could make sense for the Bengals – The Athletic

ICYMI: The draft and free agency will be crucial to filling needs, but other teams' castoffs might offer some cost-effective options as well.

Source - New Orleans Saints restructure contracts of WR Michael Thomas, OT Ryan Ramczyk

The New Orleans Saints, who are roughly $75 million over the projected salary cap for next season, have restructured the contracts of wide receiver Michael Thomas and offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk, a source told ESPN's Field Yates.

Why Jessie Bates III's contract situation marks a key moment in Cincinnati Bengals' quest for sustained success - Cincinnati Bengals Blog- ESPN

The safety is hoping to get an extension instead of the franchise tag, and his teammates are offering their support.

To the rescue: Ronnie Stanley's heartfelt mission to help shelter dogs - Baltimore Ravens- ESPN

As Stanley works to return to All-Pro form on the field, his foundation is focused on pairing dogs from shelters with people who would benefit most.

Jags listed among NFL Network’s 5 most interesting teams of 2022 offseason

The Jacksonville Jaguars’ offseason started interestingly as the team was without a head coach for the second consecutive season. Of course, that was because Urban Meyer was fired in December before the season could end, as he was a key factor in the most dysfunctional season in Jags history.

Dolphins OL coach Matt Applebaum explains what it takes to be successful in their scheme

It’s not a hot take to say that the Miami Dolphins had one of the worst offensive line units in football in 2021.

Report: Saints clear $26M in cap space with restructured deals - National Football Post

The New Orleans Saints cleared more than $26 million in cap space by restructuring the contracts of wide receiver Michael Thomas and offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk, ESPN reported Saturday.

Pittsburgh Steelers headline NFL's five most interesting teams this offseason

In the wake of Ben Roethlisberger's retirement, the Pittsburgh Steelers are a fascinating group on both sides of the football. Which other franchises demand your attention? Bucky Brooks spotlights the five most interesting teams this offseason.