Pre-Snap Reads 2/28: Could changes to the NFL’s overtime rules be coming?

Seahawks News

Seahawks 2022 Free Agent Primer: Duane Brown - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Though 2021 wasn't his finest season by any stretch, Brown wrapped up on a strong note and played in his fifth Pro Bowl. Now well into his mid-30s, will the Seahawks proceed with him returning as the blind side protector?

How Clint Hurtt’s 3-4 Seahawks Defense Can Lean on Pete Carroll’s 'Stick' Experience, Part 1 - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Over the past two seasons, Pete Carroll has illustrated his background with the 3-4 defense by incorporating bear fronts. Analyst Matty F. Brown examines how Seattle has blurred the lines between 4-3 and 3-4 structure under Pete Carroll and will continue to do so with Hurtt as the controls as new defensive coordinator.

Seahawks Offseason Q&A #2 (2/27/22) - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Seahawk Maven reporter Corbin Smith answers a wide variety of Seahawks and NFL questions in his latest live stream Q&A session heading into this week's NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

NFC West News

NFL Combine Preview: Cardinals Watch List - Revenge of the Birds

The Cardinals roster needs a facelift, the NFL draft can help.

49ers News: 49ers Front Office Exec Interviewing For Steelers GM Role - Niners Nation

Your daily San Francisco 49ers news for Sunday, February 27th, 2022.

Why the 49ers Defense is Tied for Last in the NFL Interceptions Since 2017 - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing why the San Francisco 49ers defense is tied for last in the NFL in interceptions since 2017.

Rams News: Could LA already be done with Tutu Atwell - Turf Show Times

Los Angeles Rams News and Links for 2/27/22.

Around The NFL

Aaron Rodgers, Kyler Murray & the teams most likely to make a QB change

After a two-week post-Super Bowl break, You Pod to Win the Game is back in action for the NFL combine, free agency, and the start of the 2022 league year.

NFL Free Agents 2022: Ranking the top five kickers

Following up a decade of Adam Vinatieri with 14 more years of Stephen Gostkowski gave the New England Patriots nearly unprecedented stability at a notoriously fickle position.

Why the March 18 deadline is vital for Colts QB Carson Wentz

The Indianapolis Colts are under somewhat of a deadline when it comes to their decision surrounding the future of quarterback Carson Wentz as a major contract point occurs on March 18.

Saints’ quarterback situation remains uncertain

When Dennis Allen was introduced early this month as the Saints’ next head coach, he said the quarterback situation was something he had to get figured out. With free agency approaching, that remains the case.

NFL Competition Committee to discuss possible changes to overtime rules

Rich McKay, chairman of the NFL's Competition Committee, said Sunday there is no question proposed changes to overtime will be brought up, NFL Network's Judy Battista reported.

This Week in NFL History (Feb. 28 - March 6): John Ross sets NFL Scouting Combine record with 4.22 40

This week in NFL History revisits the league's greatest and most memorable moments of the past.

Micah Parsons credits 1 key figure for quick NFL success

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons credited James Franklin with preparing Penn State players for the NFL.