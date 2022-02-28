Home teams announced for NFL’s 2022 international games, could Seahawks be an opponent?

The NFL announced on Monday that the Green Bay Packers, Arizona Cardinals, New Orleans Saints, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be the home teams for their international matches this season. The Pack, Saints, and Jaguars will all be in London, whereas the Buccaneers will have the first regular season game in Germany, while the Cardinals represent the NFL’s return to Mexico City.

While we don’t know the opponents for these respective teams, the Seattle Seahawks do have scheduled road games against the Buccaneers, Saints, and as always against the Cardinals. Seattle has only played two regular season games outside of the United States, and just one outside of North America. Back in 2012, the Seahawks famously walloped the Buffalo Bills by a 50-17 scoreline in Toronto, and in 2018 they dispatched what was then the Oakland Raiders by a score of 27-3 at London’s Wembley Stadium.

As was pointed out to me on Twitter, if we’re hoping for a road game outside of the country, that Mexico City date against the Cardinals would be most desirable if only to avoid having something catastrophic happening at that cursed stadium.

The Seahawks are one of the few teams that has yet to give up a home game as part of the international series, but with Vancouver, BC listed as Seattle’s international market we may one day see a game meant for Lumen Field instead hosted at BC Place.

The full NFL schedule will be released in May. If you’re a Seahawks fan who lives in Mexico, Germany, or the United Kingdom, cross your fingers and maybe just maybe the ‘Hawks will be coming to your home!