Pre-Snap Reads 2/3: Jimmy Garoppolo expects to be traded by 49ers

How’s my driving?

Seahawks News

Copying Rams 'All In' Blueprint Won't Solve Problems Ailing Seahawks - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Los Angeles used a series of trades forgoing future draft capital to vault itself into the Super Bowl. But unlike its NFC West foe, Seattle doesn't look to be one piece away from contending for a title again and shouldn't aspire to emulate that strategy.

Revisiting Every Tom Brady vs. Seahawks Matchup - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Seattle found success against the G.O.A.T. in limited regular season opportunities. But the legendary quarterback got the last laugh in the most stunning loss in franchise history.

Heaps: Cliff Avril is right, Seahawks lack an identity and that has to change - 710 ESPN Seattle

Cliff Avril thinks the Seahawks need to find their identity this offseason. Jake Heaps explains why that's so critical for the franchise.

Wednesday Round-Up: Assessing Seahawks’ Linebacker Play In 2021

The Seattle Times continued its Seahawks position reviews Tuesday with Bob Condotta looking at how our linebackers performed this season.

NFC West News

Revenge of the Birds Podcast #165: Where Do The Cardinals Go From Here & Playoff Takeaways - Revenge of the Birds

After a crushing defeat, what is next for the Arizona Cardinals? And what went wrong in their season finale?

Jimmy Garoppolo working with 49ers to find 'the right destination' - The Athletic

The quarterback has spent the past five seasons with the 49ers and led the team to a Super Bowl appearance in 2019.

Kyle Shanahan Reveals Offseason Plan for Trey Lance - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

A plan is already in place for the development of Trey Lance during the offseason.

Niners want to get contract extensions for Deebo Samuel, Nick Bosa done this offseason

As the San Francisco 49ers turn the page following the season-ending loss to L.A. in the NFC Championship Game, the futures of stars Deebo Samuel and Nick Bosa are front and center, with both players in line for contract extensions this offseason.

49ers news: 5 unforgettable moments from Jimmy Garoppolo’s tenure with the 49ers - Niners Nation

What a ride.

Los Angeles Rams S Eric Weddle: 'After This Super Bowl, I Move on and Go Back to My Old Life' - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Eric Weddle reflects on his opportunity ahead to play in Super Bowl LVI with the Los Angeles Rams after coming out of retirement.

2022 Super Bowl preview: Rams toughest test of year is Bengals defense - Turf Show Times

The Rams have stars in the Super Bowl, but the Super Bowl will create stars for the Bengals—if Stafford can’t help it.

Around The NFL

Jones: In speaking out, Brian Flores puts next generation of Black coaches above himself – The Athletic

“If change comes and I never coach again, it'll be worth it,” said Flores, who knows the risks he took in filing a lawsuit vs. the NFL.

What to know about ex-Dolphins coach Brian Flores lawsuit against NFL - 710 ESPN Seattle

Stacy Rost breaks down the story around Brian Flores' lawsuit against the NFL, which alleges racist practices.

Brady’s snub, Belichick’s error make for a bad day in Beantown – Sportspress Northwest

The football day began with a written farewell from Tom Brady, whose opus had no room for mention of his 20 years and six championships with New England.

Hue Jackson accuses Cleveland Browns of incentivizing losing during 2016, '17 football seasons

Former Browns coach Hue Jackson said Wednesday on ESPN's SportsCenter that the Browns had a "four-year plan" that incentivized losing during the first two years which led to his 1-31 record during the 2016 and 2017 seasons.

Washington's NFL franchise has new name but same old problem - Dan Snyder runs the team

After a generation of inept stewardship, it's time for Snyder and his family to step aside and appoint a new CEO to guide the franchise.

How did your NFL team gets its name? Origins explained for all 32

Whether an owner chose it or fans sent in ideas, every team name has a creation story. How did your team do it? Our NFL Nation reporters have the answer.

Jets OL Cameron Clark retires due to spinal cord injury - National Football Post

New York Jets offensive lineman Cameron Clark is retiring from football because of the risk of paralysis.

Sources: Hue Jackson may join Brian Flores lawsuit, claims to have proof that Browns incentivized tanking

The wide-ranging class-action lawsuit brought against the NFL and a handful of teams by former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores may be about to add another plaintiff.

Cowboys' Jerry Jones answers whether defensive coordinator could be team's future head coach

Mike McCarthy will coach the Dallas Cowboys in 2022.

Giants hire Laura Young as director of coaching operations

The Giants are hiring Laura Young as the team’s director of coaching operations, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

She is believed to be the first woman hired on the coaching side for the Giants in their history.

19th Annual Super Bowl Prop Bet Extravaganza! | Football Outsiders

A tradition like a number of others! Bryan and Andrew try to figure out who will have the most receiving yards and whether Snoop Dogg will light up underneath a badly-drawn picture of an ape.

Kenny Pickett's Joe Burrow Vibes | Football Outsiders

Draft season is underway and already off the rails! Mike Tanier's Senior Bowl notebook looks at the Kenny Pickett hand-size controversy and Joe Burrow comparisons, as well as Malik Willis' arm and some of the other stories developing in Mobile, Alabama.

Witness says he heard Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offer ex-head coach Brian Flores $100,000 per loss in 2019

NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported Wednesday that he spoke with a witness who said he heard Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offer former head coach Brian Flores $100,000 for every loss during the 2019 season.