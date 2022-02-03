Video: Russell Wilson once again dominates the Pro Bowl ‘Precision Passing’ competition

On a rather chilly and windy Wednesday in Las Vegas, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson took part in the Pro Bowl Skills Competition. He helped the NFC get the owin over the AFC through his prowess and his total domination of the “Precision Passing” contest.

Unlike previous years where multiple quarterbacks could compete for their respective teams, 2022 marked a change in format. The AFC chose rookie New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones and the NFC went with Wilson. Whichever quarterback scored more points by throwing accurate passes to stationary or moving targets ranging from 1-10 points would win one point for their team’s overall score.

Jones struggled badly and only scored 9 points in 60 seconds. He kept looking for the deep balls which scored more but he was so terrible that Bill Belichick may just have him throw it 3 times a game all the time next season.

But Russ? He looked all healed up from his finger injury.

By my unofficial count, Wilson completed 12 of 17 attempts on his way to 29 points. He started out by getting both 4-pointers and then a 5-pointer to clinch the competition inside of 15 seconds. Wilson took his checkdowns for a few easy 1-pointers before hitting the purple target in stride for 4 more points. He couldn’t quite add to a great day with an untimed 10-point try.

Wilson is used to this competition, as he was the high scorer in 2020’s Pro Bowl Skills event and ditto in 2019. It’s almost as if he’s historically been one of the most accurate quarterbacks in the game. And you may notice that no sacks were taken and no quarterback hits were allowed.

Watch the video below, complete with Russell’s tweet:

You can watch Wilson in the actual Pro Bowl game on Sunday at 12 PM PT on ABC and ESPN live from Las Vegas.