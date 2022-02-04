Pre-Snap Reads 2/4: When are the Seahawks going to get a new defensive coordinator?

Seahawks News

It's Time For Seattle Seahawks to Re-Evaluate Kicker Position - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

No matter how you slice it, Jason Myers was one of the NFL's most inefficient kickers during the 2021 season. Presented with the opportunity to save $4 million by cutting Myers this offseason, the Seahawks must re-evaluate that area of their roster.

Jamal Adams would benefit most from an improved Seahawks pass rush - 710 ESPN Seattle

If anyone is to be the beneficiary of a better Seahawks pass rush in 2022, Jake Heaps thinks it's Jamal Adams, who had no sacks in 2021.

Clayton: Latest on Seahawks offseason, including DC opening - 710 ESPN Seattle

If Gus Bradley is going to be the next defensive coordinator of the Seahawks, they need to act fast, John Clayton writes.

Russell Wilson Wins Precision Passing Competition: 2022 Pro Bowl Skills Showdown In Las Vegas

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson represented the NFC vs. Patriots quarterback Mac Jones and Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow in the Precision Passing competition during the 2022 Pro Bowl Skills Showdown in Las Vegas, Nevada. Wilson set a Pro Bowl record with 29 points, leading the NFC to the win.

NFC West News

First-Timer D.J. Humphries Becomes Fifth Cardinal in 2022 Pro Bowl - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Humphries, who was named as an alternate, is replacing Cowboys tackle Tyron Smith in the Pro Bowl.

Is the Era of the “Keim Time Sign” Nearing Its End? - Revenge of the Birds

The Cardinals’ limited cap space heading into the last year of Kyler Murray’s rookie deal means that Keim Time might need to become "Draft Time".

49ers news: Mike McDaniel is scheduled to interview with the Dolphins Friday - Niners Nation

Don’t do it, Mike.

After Kyle Shanahan's 49ers blow another lead, QB change leads offseason questions

By now, even the casual fan knows it's not really a gamble to go for it on fourth-and-short in opposing territory. It doesn't take a course in advanced analytics to know that.

With the Jimmy Garoppolo-49ers hourglass nearly out of sand, what's next? - San Francisco 49ers- ESPN

Why are the 49ers moving on? When could a trade happen? Who could be interested and what could they get for Garoppolo?

Could 49ers Offense Experience a Drop Off if Mike McDaniel Leaves for Dolphins? - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Losing a pivotal coach who factors into the running game such as Mike McDaniel could be cause for concern for the 49ers.

First Look: SoFi Stadium Ready for Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals Super Bowl LVI - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Here's a first look at SoFi Stadium prepared for the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals Super Bowl LVI showdown.

Super reunion - Los Angeles Rams' Andrew Whitworth excited to face former Cincinnati Bengals team in Super Bowl LVI

Before arriving in Los Angeles in 2017, Whitworth spent 11 years in Cincinnati and still holds the city and Bengals organization in high regard.

How Rams Defense Shut Down the 49ers | Football Outsiders

San Francisco's rushing attack was powerful enough to reach the NFC Championship Game, but they were helpless against Aaron Donald and the rest of L.A.'s defensive front.

Von Miller, Sony Michel Super Bowl experiences ring in ears of Rams

Most players on the Rams roster will be chasing their first Super Bowl title when they play the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.

How Raheem Morris changed Rams defense to beat the 49ers - Turf Show Times

Raheem Morris switched up his defense and broke expectations as the Rams put a stop to San Francisco.

Around The NFL

From Jim Harbaugh to Kevin O’Connell: An inside look at a shocking day amid the Vikings’ coaching search – The Athletic

On Wednesday afternoon, it seemed like the Vikings were going to hire Jim Harbaugh as their coach. Then things took a stunning turn.

Simulating NFL starting quarterback changes - We projected offseason trade offers, free-agent deals and draft picks for 2022

Our NFL Nation reporters played GM and navigated the offseason quarterback market, through trade offers, free-agent deals and early-round draft picks. Who landed a new starter?

Texas salesman 'Mattress Mack' places $4.5 million bet on Cincinnati Bengals to spring Super Bowl LVI upset

Houston furniture salesman Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale makes historic $4.5 million in money-line bets on the Cincinnati Bengals to beat the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI.

Reports: Jaguars will hire Doug Pederson as head coach - National Football Post

Doug Pederson, the only person to guide the Philadelphia Eagles to a Super Bowl title, will be the next head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, NFL.com and ESPN reported Thursday night.

Dissecting the Chiefs' Second-Half Collapse | Football Outsiders

Kansas City built a 21-10 halftime lead against Cincinnati in the AFC Championship Game, but couldn't make it last and saw their season come to an end. Ben Muth tries to figure out what went wrong.

Micah Parsons, listed at 245 pounds, wins NFL's Fastest Man race

One of the NFL's most electric rookies now holds the title as its fastest man.

Jerry Jones: Yes, I would consider Dan Quinn as head coach

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was convinced Dan Quinn was leaving after one season as the team’s defensive coordinator. So Jones did what he had to do to assure Quinn would return, giving Quinn a multi-year contract extension.

All-time Super Bowl QB rankings: Where do Matthew Stafford and Joe Burrow slot in?

Gregg Rosenthal provides a pecking order for the 65 starting quarterbacks in the history of the Super Bowl. Where do Matthew Stafford and Joe Burrow rank on this list of esteemed passers?