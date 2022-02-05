Pre-Snap Reads 2/5: Seahawks promoting Clint Hurtt to DC, hiring Ed Donatell

Seahawks News

Seahawks’ expected defensive hires a concession from Pete Carroll that change is needed | Larry Stone

It’s encouraging that Pete Carroll, at age 70 and with nearly a half-century of coaching behind him, is willing to tweak his defensive system.

What to Expect With Seattle Seahawks' Promotion of Clint Hurtt, Hiring of Ed Donatell - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

The Seahawks are expected to promote Clint Hurtt to defensive coordinator and hire Ed Donatell to their coaching staff as well. Corbin Smith and Ty Dane Gonzalez break down the moves and what it all means for Seattle moving forward.

Heaps: 5 edge defenders the Seahawks should target this offseason - 710 ESPN Seattle

The Seahawks need pass rush help after a disappointing 2021 season and Jake Heaps has edge rushers he's keeping a close eye on this offseason.

Reports: Seahawks promoting Clint Hurtt to defensive coordinator - 710 ESPN Seattle

According to a Seattle Times report, the Seahawks will be promoting DL coach/assistant HC Clint Hurtt to defensive coordinator for 2022.

Seattle Seahawks expected to promote Clint Hurtt to defensive coordinator, add Ed Donatell, sources say

The Seahawks are expected to promote Clint Hurtt to defensive coordinator and add Ed Donatell to the coaching staff in a senior role, sources confirmed to ESPN.

Friday Round-Up: Jordyn Brooks Named Seahawks’ Unsung Hero Of 2021

NFL.com’s Nick Shook named one unsung hero for each NFL team during the 2021 season, and the second-year linebacker earned the nod for the Seahawks.

NFL insider weighs in on likelihood of Russell Wilson trade

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson reportedly wants to assess his options, but is not necessarily eager to be traded.

Seahawks expected to make Clint Hurtt defensive coordinator | Tacoma News Tribune

A league source tells The News Tribune the Seahawks are expected to promote line coach Clint Hurtt to defensive coordinator. It fits Pete Carroll’s pattern.

NFC West News

Ron Rivera: Steve Wilks’ coaching staff with Cardinals was part of problem in 2018

The Washington Commanders head coach reveals that Wilks did not get to put together his own coaching staff in 2018.

Comparing Cardinals’ Defense to the Bengals’ and Rams’ - Revenge of the Birds

What I believe we may have learned about the Cardinals’ offense, for it to become championship worthy, the team needs:

Why the 49ers trade for Trey Lance looks better after one season - Niners Nation

When you look at how the the rookie QBs played last season, and who the rookie QBs are this season, the decision to trade for Lance looks better and better.

Jimmy Garoppolo trade destinations: Five best fits for the 49ers quarterback

With Jimmy Garoppolo expected to be traded by the 49ers this offseason, Bucky Brooks examines the quarterback's game and selects the five best trade fits. Could Jimmy G succeed Ben Roethlisberger in Pittsburgh?

Deebo Samuel emphasizes Jimmy Garoppolo support 'no matter what'

Deebo Samuel most likely will have a new quarterback in 2022, but that doesn't mean the 49ers wideout will stop having Jimmy Garoppolo's back. Samuel spoke with ESPN's Cameron Wolfe during Pro Bowl practice Friday, and explained why he always will appreciate playing alongside Jimmy G.

Who Will Be the 49ers Backup Quarterback Next Season? - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing who will be the San Francisco 49ers backup quarterback next season.

L.A. Super Bowl FAQs: What changes for the Rams? Why can’t the Bengals wear orange jerseys? We have answers – The Athletic

The Rams will play the Super Bowl in their home stadium, but the NFL is working hard to ensure a fair logistical experience for the Bengals.

Los Angeles Rams OC Kevin O'Connell is Singularly Focused on Super Bowl LVI Despite New Opportunities on the Horizon - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell is all business toward Super Bowl LVI despite new adventures calling.

LA Rams Will Win Super Bowl 56 - National Football Post

LA Rams Will Win Super Bowl 56 and Deeg has lined up plenty of reasons why the NFC champs will defeat the Cincinnati Bengals.

2022 Super Bowl Preview: McVay is returning to the championship more seasoned than before - Turf Show Times

Bill Belichick made an impression on the young coach that day.

Around The NFL

Super Bowl LVI: Joe Burrow vs. the blitz! Cooper Kupp’s choice routes! What film and analytics reveal about Bengals-Rams – The Athletic

The Rams' preferred defensive playing style might be ideal vs. the Bengals, but they might be wise to change their offensive tendencies.

Georgia artist goes big for Pro Bowl cleats of Atlanta Falcons rookie Kyle Pitts

Curtis Booth, de facto cleat artist for the Falcons, is going all out for Pitts' Pro Bowl cleats after designing the gloves he wore during his record-breaking season.

Answering the biggest questions about Lamar Jackson's contract status - Baltimore Ravens Blog- ESPN

An extension seems like a formality, but does it make sense to get one done quickly? Here is what you need to know.

Super Bowl 2022 - Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow gifts Kid Cudi with game-worn jersey

Burrow said he is a Kid Cudi fan and listens to the Cleveland-born rapper's music prior to games. Kid Cudi's feelings are mutual. Burrow gave the performer his jersey from the AFC title game win over the Chiefs.

Tanking, fraud, racism, sexual harassment: NFL's very bad Super Bowl bye week

In under a week and a half, the NFL will crown its next Super Bowl champion in the Cincinnati Bengals or the Los Angeles Rams, what should be a celebratory occasion marking the end of another successful season. In the meantime, the NFL is mired in one of its worst PR disasters in recent memory.

The 56 greatest Super Bowl moments in NFL history: What was all-time greatest play?

The Super Bowl has provided so many indelible memories. Here are 56 of my favorites as Super Bowl 56 between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals nears:

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Friday, Feb. 4

The first Rams-Bengals injury designations were released for Super Bowl LVI, which is just nine days away.

RB Index: Eight running backs deserving of Hall of Fame recognition

The Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 will be announced next week, and while each finalist is certainly deserving of the honor, not one is a running back. Maurice Jones-Drew aims to right that wrong, identifying eight RBs who have earned a gold jacket.

Shaq Barrett: Buccaneers 'still going to be contenders' even without Tom Brady

Pro Bowl LB Shaquil Barrett believes the Buccaneers still have enough talent to contend in 2022 despite the departure of Tom Brady and a large group of impending free agents.