Pre-Snap Reads 2/6: Russell Wilson, Duane Brown playing in 2022 Pro Bowl

It’s Pro Bowl day! Are you going to watch? I’m not doing a game thread for that, just asking if you are going to tune in at 12 PM PT on ABC for the Pro Bowl.

Seahawks News

Remembering Seattle Seahawks' Most Frequent Pro Bowl Representatives - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Before Russell Wilson and Duane Brown represent the Seahawks in the 2022 Pro Bowl on Sunday, Ty Dane Gonzalez looks back at 11 of the franchise's most decorated all-stars.

'Murderville Review': Marshawn Lynch, Sharon Stone, Conan Solve Crimes - Variety

Netflix's 'Murderville' enlists Marshawn Lynch, Sharon Stone, Conan O'Brien and more to solve murders with Will Arnett.

Analysis: What Russell Wilson, Seahawks Must Accomplish to Improve Third Down Efficiency - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Among a myriad of issues that derailed a once-promising season, nothing may have grounded the 2021 Seahawks more than third down woes on offense. What needs to be done to ensure the issue gets fixed next season?

Will Richard Sherman’s legacy in Seattle stay legendary, or are his comments chipping away at it? | The Seattle Times

Last week, the 33-year-old former Seahawks star and member of the Legion of Boom teed off on Seattle fans in a bizarre but growingly predictable fashion.

NFC West News

2022 NFL Mock Draft Player Index for the Arizona Cardinals

It's the NFL Mock Draft Player Index, where we'll attempt to quickly spotlight all the potential prospects Arizona will consider.

San Francisco 49ers fan punched during NFC Championship Game remains in coma

The family of a 49ers fan who suffered a traumatic brain injury after being punched during an altercation outside SoFi Stadium last weekend said he remains in a coma Saturday.

Cardinals RB James Conner 'would love' to return to Arizona as free agency nears

James Conner is set to hit free agency after a monster season, generating 752 yards and 15 rushing TDs on 202 carries in his first year in Arizona.

Somehow, Fred Warner avoids a fine for his hit on Matthew Stafford - ProFootballTalk

Trio of Rams remember the transition from St. Louis to L.A. - Los Angeles Times

Aaron Donald, Rob Havenstein and Johnny Hekker are the last of the St. Louis Rams playing in L.A. They talk about the team's return to Los Angeles.

Andrew Whitworth, Super Bowl-bound LA Rams player, spreads the wealth - CNN

Amalia Jimenez, a 38-year-old single mother with three children, had never heard of the Los Angeles Rams' Andrew Whitworth, who helped her out of homelessness.

Sources - Las Vegas Raiders to hire New York Giants' Patrick Graham as defensive coordinator

Patrick Graham is leaving the Giants after two seasons to join Josh McDaniels in Las Vegas as the Raiders' defensive coordinator, sources confirmed to ESPN.

Referee Tony Corrente among eight NFL officials retiring after 2021 season

NFL referee Tony Corrente, who served the league in various capacities for 27 years, is one of eight officials who have decided to retire.

Report: Giants interview Jim Schwartz for defensive coordinator - ProFootballTalk

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell: Results of efforts to promote diversity within head coaches 'unacceptable'

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell issued a memo Saturday morning to all 32 teams in which he said they "must acknowledge" that the results of their efforts to promote diversity with respect to head coaches "have been unacceptable."

Doug Pederson eager for challenge of rebuilding Jaguars: 'This is not an overnight fix'

Jaguars owner Shad Khan and general manager Trent Baalke formally introduced new head coach Doug Pederson in a news conference on Saturday afternoon.

Packers confirm Maurice Drayton is out as special teams coordinator - ProFootballTalk

Ex-Cleveland Browns coach Hue Jackson says he wasn't directly paid to lose, but evidence of team's intent to lose "will come"

Former coach Hue Jackson said he never was directly paid by the Cleveland Browns to lose games, however he told CNN that evidence of the team's intent to lose "will come to light at the right time."