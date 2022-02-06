Russell Wilson struggles in 2022 Pro Bowl, fans struggle to care about Pro Bowl

I’m a sensible person with a treasure trove of free television content at my disposal, so I did not watch the 2022 Pro Bowl live. Apparently the AFC defeated the NFC by a score of 41-35 down in Las Vegas for pure conference bragging rights. We can only hope the AFC wins over the NFC next week in the Super Bowl.
Russell Wilson and Duane Brown were the only Seattle Seahawks representatives for the NFC, and Wilson had a poor game based off the box score. He was just 9/17 for 77 yards and a couple of interceptions, as well as this vicious 4th down sack by defensive MVP, Las Vegas Raiders star Maxx Crosby.
tHeRe'S nO dEFeNse iN tHE pRo bOwL— NFL (@NFL) February 6, 2022
Tell that to @CrosbyMaxx.
: #ProBowl on ESPN
: https://t.co/Nmf6WcClQ3 pic.twitter.com/k9EXEMRGLX
That patented moonball of Russ was a tad off, as evidenced by this well-read interception by Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James.
Hey, guess what?— NFL (@NFL) February 6, 2022
ANOTHER INTERCEPTION! @DerwinJames
: #ProBowl on ESPN
: https://t.co/Nmf6WcClQ3 pic.twitter.com/CBwkBrgGRR
Earlier in the game, Wilson tried throwing a pass out to San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk. Unfortunately for Wilson, Kyle doesn’t have Nick Bellore’s hands or concentration, so this ended up being an interception by New England Patriots ballhawking cornerback JC Jackson.
Only right for @MR_INT to get an INT in the Pro Bowl ‼️— NFL (@NFL) February 6, 2022
: #ProBowl on ESPN
: https://t.co/Nmf6WcClQ3 pic.twitter.com/H8QocmdfT1
Oh yeah, Kirk Cousins managed to throw a pick-6. Myles Garrett caught the deflected ball and Duane Brown was unable to get to the Cleveland Browns’ sack master in time to prevent the TD.
AFC North teamwork @_TJWatt with the swat. @Flash_Garrett with the pick-6.— NFL (@NFL) February 6, 2022
: #ProBowl on ESPN
: https://t.co/Nmf6WcClQ3 pic.twitter.com/me4HFTlSPd
The Pro Bowl used to be pretty fun even by exhibition standards. I think the 2004 Pro Bowl was better than most actual meaningful games, but I was also 11 years old at the time so my memory may be rosier than reality. But now? It’s just a waste of time. If you watched this live and were disappointed by the product then you only have yourself to blame.
Seeing a lot of "what is this shit?" re: the Pro Bowl.— John Pfizer-Pfizer-Pfizer Gilbert (@JohnPGilbertNFL) February 6, 2022
This is what happens when a game is meaningless and the players don't want to get hurt but TV contracts mandate a 'game'.
