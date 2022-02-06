Russell Wilson struggles in 2022 Pro Bowl, fans struggle to care about Pro Bowl

I’m a sensible person with a treasure trove of free television content at my disposal, so I did not watch the 2022 Pro Bowl live. Apparently the AFC defeated the NFC by a score of 41-35 down in Las Vegas for pure conference bragging rights. We can only hope the AFC wins over the NFC next week in the Super Bowl.

Russell Wilson and Duane Brown were the only Seattle Seahawks representatives for the NFC, and Wilson had a poor game based off the box score. He was just 9/17 for 77 yards and a couple of interceptions, as well as this vicious 4th down sack by defensive MVP, Las Vegas Raiders star Maxx Crosby.

That patented moonball of Russ was a tad off, as evidenced by this well-read interception by Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James.

Earlier in the game, Wilson tried throwing a pass out to San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk. Unfortunately for Wilson, Kyle doesn’t have Nick Bellore’s hands or concentration, so this ended up being an interception by New England Patriots ballhawking cornerback JC Jackson.

Only right for @MR_INT to get an INT in the Pro Bowl ‼️



Oh yeah, Kirk Cousins managed to throw a pick-6. Myles Garrett caught the deflected ball and Duane Brown was unable to get to the Cleveland Browns’ sack master in time to prevent the TD.

The Pro Bowl used to be pretty fun even by exhibition standards. I think the 2004 Pro Bowl was better than most actual meaningful games, but I was also 11 years old at the time so my memory may be rosier than reality. But now? It’s just a waste of time. If you watched this live and were disappointed by the product then you only have yourself to blame.