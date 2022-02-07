Pre-Snap Reads 2/7: How the Seahawks defense could change with Clint Hurtt as DC

Seahawks News

Analysis: 6 Senior Bowl Standouts Who Should Interest Seahawks - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Few teams value the Senior Bowl more than Seattle, who has invested multiple high draft picks in recent years on players who starred in the all-star showcase in Mobile. Which standouts from this year's crop of seniors could be on John Schneider's big board?

How Seahawks' defense can look different with Clint Hurtt as DC - 710 ESPN Seattle

Former NFL WR Michael Bumpus is a big fan of the Seahawks promoting Clint Hurtt to DC, and he thinks the defense should change as a result.

Russell Wilson Mic'd Up At Pro Bowl Practice

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson was mic'd up during the NFC's practice on February 4 as they prepare for the Pro Bowl in Las Vegas on Sunday. Watch the 2022 Pro Bowl on February 6 at 12 p.m. PT on ESPN.

Sideline Chatter: Why couldn’t Russell Wilson have that completion percentage vs. the Rams?

A satirical look back at some of the quirkiest, most eyebrow-raising things that happened in the sports world this week.

NFC West News

Discussing Tom Brady, reacting to the Brian Flores lawsuit, D.J. Humphries makes the Pro Bowl and more - Revenge of the Birds

Happy Sunday one and all.

Report: Dolphins to name Mike McDaniel its head coach; 49ers to receive 2 3rd round comp picks - Niners Nation

The Niners players were out in Vegas Friday night.

Miami Dolphins to Hire 49ers Offensive Coordinator Mike McDaniel as Head Coach - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins reportedly are finalizing a contract with San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel to be their next head coach.

NFL Fines Los Angeles Rams CB Jalen Ramsey For Unsportsmanlike Conduct - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey has received another fine from the NFL.

LA Rams 2022 playoff grades: Matthew Stafford leads Rams to Super Bowl - Turf Show Times

Matt Stafford - Mr. Resilient - takes Rams to within one win of the Lombardi.

Around The NFL

Roger Goodell memo: NFL to 'reevaluate' diversity policies, investigate tanking allegations amid Flores lawsuit - The Athletic

The NFL will retain outside experts to "reevaluate and examine" its diversity, equity and inclusion policies following the lawsuit filed by former Dolphins coach Brian Flores against the league and all 32 teams alleging discrimination in their hiring practices, commissioner Roger Goodell said in a memo to teams, which was obtained by The Athletic on Saturday.

Source - Pittsburgh Steelers finalizing deal to promote Teryl Austin to defensive coordinator

The Steelers are finalizing a deal with Teryl Austin to promote him to defensive coordinator and replace the retired Keith Butler, a source told ESPN.

At Super Bowl LVI, Rams' Von Miller gets a chance for 'another biggest moment'

Miller earned MVP of Super Bowl 50 with his 2.5 sacks, and a trade to the Rams midseason has given him another shot at a championship.

Can New York Jets copy-cat Bengals' rise? Robert Saleh preaches patience - New York Jets Blog- ESPN

The Jets are trying to be smart and methodical in their team-building plan, but it could lead to a perception problem after the leap the Bengals made.

Titans GM backs Ryan Tannehill: 'He's our quarterback' - National Football Post

Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson endorsed Ryan Tannehill as the team’s quarterback, despite the club’s early exit from the postseason.

Report: Texans in talks with Lovie Smith for top job - National Football Post

Lovie Smith reportedly is close to landing another NFL head coaching job, nearly 15 years to the date that he guided the Chicago Bears to the Super Bowl.

Grading the NFL's head coaching hires & what happened to Jim Harbaugh?

Five of the nine open head coaching positions in the NFL have been filled. Six, if you include the reported, but unofficial, hire of Ram's offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell in Minnesota.

Ex-Browns DB Jason McCourty stands with Hue Jackson amid tanking allegations: ‘Duh’

Jason McCourty, just like coach Hue Jackson, lived the Cleveland Browns’ 0-16 season in 2017.

What are the longest and shortest games in NFL history?

The stage for Super Bowl LVI is set with the Cincinnati Bengals set to take on the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 13. The game will be broadcast live on NBC and Peacock.

Tom Brady thinks if no Tuck Rule, not starter for Patriots in 2002

According to Bill Belichick, the "Tuck Rule" was much ado about nothing.

2022 NFL head coach hires: Exploring the results of another cycle marred by diversity issues

Nine teams are making a change at head coach this offseason. Who's the headliner? And what's the fallout from Brian Flores' lawsuit? Judy Battista explores the results of another hiring cycle marred by diversity issues.