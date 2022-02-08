Seahawks will need to crack open the checkbook for DK Metcalf

As the true start of the NFL offseason approaches, front offices across the league are preparing to make the moves that will set the teams up to compete in the years to come. For the Seattle Seahawks that will certainly mean addressing the multitude of impending free agents over the next five weeks, while then filling in holes in the roster with the draft. At some point during the offseason it seems likely the Hawks will look to ensure DK Metcalf, one of their most dangerous offensive weapons, will be with the team for years to come.

There are fans who were discouraged with Metcalf’s “disappointing” 2021 campaign, a season in which he recorded 75 catches for 967 yards and a dozen touchdowns, all of which were 28th or better in the NFL. However, there are those who might argue that the Seahawks would be better off trading Metcalf for draft picks rather than handing him the top of market contract he deserves. There’s really no point in wasting time regarding whether or not Metcalf deserves a big contract, because his production speaks for itself.

Here’s where Metcalf ranks all time among Seahawks legends like Tyler Lockett, Doug Baldwin, Steve Largent and Joey Galloway in terms of production in the first three seasons of his career.

Most receiving yards in first three seasons in Seahawks history:



8. Tyler Lockett (1,816)

7. Doug Baldwin (1,932)

6. Brian Blades (2,270)

5. Steve Largent (2,516)

4. Darrell Jackson (2,671)

3. Koren Robinson (2,672)

2. Joey Galloway (3,075)

1. DK Metcalf (3,170) — John Pfizer-Pfizer-Pfizer Gilbert (@JohnPGilbertNFL) February 7, 2022

That’s it. Through the first three seasons of his career Metcalf has been more prolific in terms of receiving yards than any other player in Seahawks history. Not only that, having just turned 24 in December, Metcalf is likely still years away from reaching his prime. That could be key for Seattle, because as dangerous a threat as Lockett is, he’ll turn 30 in September. In fact, here is how the wide receiver room for the Hawks looks in terms of age heading into the offseason:

Tyler Lockett (29, 9/28/1992)

Cody Thompson (26, 1/11/1996)

Penny Hart (25, 7/5/1996)

Matt Cole (25, 11/7/1996)

Dee Eskridge (24, 3/23/1997)

Aaron Fuller (24, 9/30/1997)

DK Metcalf (24, 12/14/1997)

Cade Johnson (23, 4/10/1998)

Freddie Swain (23, 8/4/1998)

In addition, Metcalf isn’t just near the top in terms of early career production relative to other Seahawks pass catchers. Here is a list of the most receiving yards in NFL history for players in the first three seasons of their career:

Randy Moss, 4,163 Odell Beckham Jr., 4,122 A.J. Green, 3,833 Michael Thomas, 3,787 Torry Hold, 3,786 Mike Evans, 3,578 Jerry Rice, 3,575 DeAndre Hopkins, 3,533 John Jefferson, 3,431 Anquan Boldin, 3,402 Isaac Bruce, 3,391 Charley Hennigan, 3,335 Sterling Sharpe, 3,319 T.Y. Hilton, 3,289 Gary Clark, 3,257 Tyreek Hill, 3,255 Bob Hayes, 3,233 David Boston, 3,227 Mike Wallace, 3,206 DK Metcalf, 3,170

That’s obviously impressive company, but just to make Metcalf’s inclusion on that list more impressive, consider that per the Player Season Finder tool available at Stathead.com, there have been 6,321 players who have recorded one or more receiving yard during the first three seasons of their career. That puts Metcalf, with the 20th most of any player in NFL history, in the company of the best of the best, specifically in the top third of the top one percent in the recorded history of the NFL.

So, in short, DK Metcalf is going to get paid this offseason, and he’s going to get paid a lot. A whole lot. And that means that with top receivers like Davante Adams, Chris Godwin and Mike Williams potentially looking to reset the top of the wide receiver market if they are allowed to hit free agency in March, it might make sense for the Seahawks to break out the checkbook for Metcalf in the next couple of weeks before the price gets higher.