Pre-Snap Reads 2/8: What’s up with Kyler Murray and the Cardinals?

Seahawks News

Seahawks’ new DC gets shot to fix what Norton could not – Sportspress Northwest

The decision to move up defensive line/assistant head coach Clint Hurtt to replace fired Ken Norton Jr. as Seahawks defensive coordinator isn’t surprising. An in-house candidate is often the safest, easiest choice. Hurtt has been on Pete Carroll’s staff since 2017, is popular with players and most importantly, understands that Prof. Dumbledore is in charge of defending Hogwarts.

Analysis: 3 Salary Cap-Strapped Teams Who Could Be Trade Partners For Seahawks - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

With several NFL teams at least $20 million in the red heading towards the start of a new league year, teams like Seattle that are flush in cap space may be able to land quality talent for pennies on the dollar in terms of trade compensation.

Clayton: Seahawks' defense is still Carroll's, but they're adding new eyes - 710 ESPN Seattle

The Seahawks have their new defensive coordinator and one if not two new coaches joining the staff. John Clayton looks at what it means.

State of Seahawks' defense: LB legend Lofa Tatupu shares what he sees - 710 ESPN Seattle

The Seahawks have a lot of questions to answer on defense, especially with a new DC coming in for 2022. Lofa Tatupu talks about what he sees.

Monday Round-Up: Russell Wilson To Receive 2022 Bart Starr Award At Athletes In Action Super Bowl Breakfast

The quarterback was named the winner of the award last month for exemplifying outstanding character and leadership in the home, on the field and in the community.

NFC West News

Kyler Murray scrubs social media of Cardinals references - National Football Post

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is fresh off his second Pro Bowl nod, which culminated in the star passer tossing three touchdowns in the NFC’s 41-35 loss to the AFC Sunday. But Murray is making even more headlines for his latest moves on social media.

Could the Arizona Cardinals use any of the ESPN’s ‘Under-the-radar NFL trade candidates’? - Revenge of the Birds

With the offseason just around the corner one of the things that Steve Keim has done well is swing trades for veteran players.

49ers news: How Kyle Shanahan trusted Mike McDaniel more than any offensive assistant - Niners Nation

McDaniel had a lot on his plate during the week.

The Final Grade For the 2021 49ers Cornerbacks - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Grant Cohn gives his final grade for the 2021 San Francisco 49ers cornerbacks.

Aaron Donald motivated his teammates on path to Super Bowl — but what, and who, motivates Aaron Donald? – The Athletic

Nearly every conversation Aaron Donald and Von Miller had the past several weeks has been about getting to, and winning, the Super Bowl.

Los Angeles Rams Injury Roundup: Updates on Tyler Higbee, Joe Noteboom, Sebastian Joseph-Day and Others - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay gives an update on the team's injuries ahead of Super Bowl LVI.

2022 Super Bowl preview: Who deserves credit for building the Rams? - Turf Show Times

Does Les Snead deserve the most credit for the playoff run? What is the Rams’ greatest threat to a Super Bowl win?

Around The NFL

NFL free agency rankings for 2022: Davante Adams, J.C. Jackson and Orlando Brown Jr. headline our top 75 players – The Athletic

This shopping list of NFL problem solvers is well-stocked with safeties, wide receivers and offensive linemen at the top.

Final NFL MVP candidate watch 2021 - Aaron Rodgers or Tom Brady? Picking the favorite, where each has an edge and who just missed

Will Aaron Rodgers win back-to-back MVP awards? Can Tom Brady cap off his Hall of Fame career with his fourth? And who makes up the next tier of candidates?

Houston Texans take unusual road in promoting Lovie Smith to head coach - Houston Texans- ESPN

Almost a month after firing David Culley and after talking to six external candidates, GM Nick Caserio is expected to hire a member of Culley's staff.

Dennis Allen's success could hinge on New Orleans Saints finding their next Drew Brees - New Orleans Saints- ESPN

Sean Payton was able to come in with Brees, so with Allen taking over for Payton with another QB vacancy, his success may align with the front office.

Report: Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy on expiring contract - National Football Post

Offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy’s contract with the Kansas City Chiefs is expiring following the 2021 season, NFL Network reported Monday night.

Tom Brady: 'Never say never' about NFL comeback

Tom Brady's not a week out from announcing his retirement, and he's already entertaining the idea of returning to the NFL.

Bengals stuck by Zac Taylor when he was 6-25-1, now they're in the Super Bowl

Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor, during the first media availability of Super Bowl week Monday, was asked how he was doing.

The Road To SuperBowl LVI

This Sunday, the 2021 NFL season comes to a close with Super Bowl LVI.

Best moments and takeaways from Bengals’ Super Bowl Opening Night

The Cincinnati Bengals virtually attended what the NFL dubs “Super Bowl Opening Night” and in the process, helped create some interesting storylines and moments.

Bengals vs. Rams: Super Bowl LVI Pre-Preview | Football Outsiders

An early emptying of the Super Bowl LVI stat notebook: Bengals and Rams season trends, lots of empty backfields, and troubles with Troy Reeder in coverage.

Devin Hester, First-Ballot Hall of Famer? | Football Outsiders

Pro Football Hall of Fame voters were more impressed by Devin Hester's credentials than you might think. Mike Tanier has some inside dirt on what the results of this year's vote may look like. Plus, all the coaching carousel news that's fit to print.

Kicking Off Super Bowl Week: SPLASH PLAY | Football Outsiders

Pete Overzet and Chris Spags of EdjSports kick off Super Bowl week with a Pro Bowl recap, Alvin Kamara news, the Dolphins new coach & some more bet shopping.

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Monday, Feb. 7

The Giants signed QB Davis Webb and punter ﻿Jamie Gillan﻿ to reserve/future contracts, reuniting them with head coach Brian Daboll.

Super Bowl LVI odds: Five favorite picks, five that are murky in Rams-Bengals

Will Odell Beckham catch a touchdown pass in Super Bowl LVI? How many yards will Joe Burrow throw for? Cynthia Frelund digs into five picks to consider ahead of the game -- and five that are murky.