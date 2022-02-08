Report: Karl Scott linked to Seahawks’ passing game coordinator job

The Seattle Seahawks have their new defensive coordinator (Clint Hurtt, if you’ve been out of the loop), but do they have their new secondary coach/passing game coordinator as well?

College sports news outlet On3 reported on Tuesday that Karl Scott is expected to fill the role previously held by Andre Curtis. Seattle Times’ Bob Condotta says that at the moment, talks are ongoing but it doesn’t mean a hiring is imminent.

Scott is just 36 years old but he has a wealth of coaching experience. He’s spent much of his 13-year career as a defensive backs coach, including three seasons under Nick Saban at the University of Alabama. Scott worked with the corners at ‘Bama and got to develop future NFL starters Trevon Diggs and Patrick Surtain II. Scott made the leap to the NFL in 2021 to be the defensive backs coach for the Minnesota Vikings.

You may be wondering where this leaves the Seahawks in their pursuit of former Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai. It looks as if (per Condotta) Seattle is still interested in Desai and even if Scott is hired, it doesn’t rule Desai out from being part of the coaching staff in some capacity. Desai has interviewed for the defensive coordinator position in Minnesota, as they’re one of the few teams left with a vacancy at that spot among the team.