Injury Update: Quandre Diggs supplies some good news on his recovery

When the Seattle Seahawks 2021 season came to a close, it was just minutes after Pro Bowl safety Quandre Diggs suffered a gruesome injury against the Arizona Cardinals. With less than ten minutes to play in the final game of the season as he prepared to hit free agency, Diggs suffered a broken fibula and dislocated ankle.

Two days after the injury Diggs underwent surgery to repair the damage, and now four weeks and one day after that operation, he has offered a brief, but meaningful update on his recovery through his Twitter account.

The cast coming off less than a month after the operation is a good sign, according to retired orthopedic surgeon and Field Gulls injury consultant, Dr. John Gilbert, as it indicates there weren’t any setbacks during the initial portion of recovery. There is still a long road of rehab going forward, as the soft tissue injuries that occurred with the dislocation will still likely need several more months to heal, along with rebuilding the strength in the leg that would have been lost as a result of having been immobilized. That said, this is a fantastic step in Diggs’ recovery, and indicates that, at least for now, he remains on track to return to the field for Week 1 of the 2022 season, though the road to that point is still fraught with various risks.

In any case, this great news from Diggs, and here’s to hoping the remainder of his rehab proceeds as smoothly.