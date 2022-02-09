Pre-Snap Reads 2/9: Work on D-Line important to improving Seahawks chances for 2022

Seahawks News

Analysis: Seattle Seahawks Must Go All-In on Defensive Line - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

While the Seahawks' defensive line is not entirely devoid of upside, it's still a glaring weakness that must be improved in a significant manner this offseason. In order to get back into the Super Bowl conversation, general manager John Schneider and company have to be aggressive in their pursuit of a high-end pass rusher.

Jake Heaps' 5 unpopular Seahawks 2022 offseason opinions - 710 ESPN Seattle

When it comes to the Seahawks and the 2022 offseason, Jake Heaps has five opinions of what the team should do that many may disagree with.

Rost: Top free agents who could fill Seahawks' biggest needs for 2022 - 710 ESPN Seattle

There are plenty of free agents who the Seahawks could target this offseason to address the roster's biggest holes, Stacy Rost writes.

PHOTOS: Top Shots Of 2021 - Tyler Lockett

A look back at some of the best photos of Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett from the 2021 season.

A status check on the Seahawks & Russell Wilson « Seahawks Draft Blog

I wanted to write a ‘lay of the land’ piece given all of the coaching hires are now complete and we have a clearer picture of the NFL landscape.

Larry Fitzgerald wants what's best for QB Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals after social media scrub

Cardinals legend Larry Fitzgerald said he wants what's best for both current Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray and the team after Murray cleared all references to the Cardinals from his social media.

Wise Leverage Tactics? - Revenge of the Birds

The money leveraging appears to be on in Arizona.

Brace yourselves Cardinals’ fans for what looms to be an epic standoff this off-season between the guys who write the checks and the guys who want...

49ers news: Re-living Mike McDaniel’s path from ball boy to Niners run game wizard and beyond - Niners Nation

The latest and biggest change to the Niners coaching staff is Mike McDaniel’s departure to Miami. Here’s how he became one of the league’s top assistant coaches and this cycle’s most sought after candidate.

The Final Grade For the 2021 49ers Linebackers - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Grant Cohn gives his final grade for the 2021 San Francisco 49ers linebackers.

Super Bowl LVI Positional Breakdown: Who Holds the Edge? - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Here's a look at which teams holds the edge ahead of Super Bowl LVI from a position-by-position breakdown.

Jared Goff 'happy' for Matthew Stafford, Rams - National Football Post

Jared Goff says he’s happy for his former Los Angeles Rams teammates and fellow quarterback Matthew Stafford for reaching Super Bowl LVI.

Rams' Super Bowl Hopes Lie in Stafford's Hands | Football Outsiders

A look back at Los Angeles' worst games of the year shows that Matthew Stafford is capable of single-handedly winning the Super Bowl ... for either team.

Von Miller, Rams aim to bring Aaron Donald title: 'Our whole friendship is about winning this Super Bowl'

The Los Angeles Rams organization is aiming to bring Aaron Donald the only thing missing in his trophy case, a Super Bowl ring.

Sebastian Joseph-Day is a big man with a big heart who ‘represents the best of the LA Rams’ - Turf Show Times

Rams’ nose tackle looks to "bash" hunger and poverty, and tirelessly supports numerous charities and social justice programs.

Matthew Stafford would like 1 particular actor to play him in movie

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford said this week that he would like one particular actor to play him in a movie about his life.

Heisman winner, No. 1 pick, Super Bowl QB, fashion icon? Is Joe Burrow all of these things? – The Athletic

The Bengals quarterback adroitly balances football record setting with fashion trend setting.

Houston Texans GM Nick Caserio - Brian Flores' lawsuit didn't affect decision that resulted in Lovie Smith as new head coach

Texans GM Nick Caserio said Tuesday at the news conference to introduce new coach Lovie Smith that Brian Flores' lawsuit didn't affect the team's process in naming a head coach.

Super Bowl LVI -- How the Cincinnati Bengals' Evan McPherson became 'Money Mac'

The rookie has been nailing clutch kicks since he was a young soccer player, so don't expect McPherson to shrink on the big stage.

How aerobics changed the life of Arthur Blank long before he bought the Atlanta Falcons

Falcons owner Arthur Blank made a $15 million donation on Tuesday to The Cooper Institute, run by its founder Dr. Kenneth Cooper, a friend of Blank's and a strong proponent of preventive medicine.

After 33 years, the ‘Ickey Shuffle’ is coming back to the Super Bowl — The Undefeated

Elbert “Ickey” Woods congratulated winning quarterback Joe Burrow with a heartfelt bear hug and handshake moments after the Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game on Jan. 30. And after the exchange, almost on cue, Burrow did a brief rendition of one of the most famous celebrations in sports history.

How many misdeeds can the NFL weather? Wealthy team owners seem intent on finding out

In a just world, the NFL being exposed for its racist hiring practices and sexist inner workings would be a major stain.

What the Rams' and Bengals' defenses have in common

Quarterbacks and offenses get much of the adulation during Super Bowl week, especially when both teams feature former No. 1 overall picks, ostentatious receivers and bruising running backs.

Super Bowl: Ranking the teams that haven't won it by how close they came

In the 55 years of the Super Bowl era — with the 56th set to culminate this Sunday in Inglewood, California — 20 NFL teams have hoisted the Lombardi Trophy. Sunday’s AFC representative, the Cincinnati Bengals, can become the 21st and heal a 33-year-old scar in the process. (More on that to come.)

Move The Sticks Podcast: How the Bengals Were Built

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.