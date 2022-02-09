Vikings reportedly closing in on hiring Ed Donatell as defensive coordinator

The Seattle Seahawks were seemingly in position to hire longtime NFL assistant and recent Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ed Donatell to be a part of their coaching staff in an undefined role. Well those plans could be scrapped since it appears as if the Minnesota Vikings are prepared to hire Donatell in a defined role as defensive coordinator.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler has the details:

Ed Donatell has emerged as the favorite or the Vikings defensive coordinator position, sources tell @DanGrazianoESPN and me. Seattle - which was hiring him as a defensive assistant - is now bracing to lose him. New coach Kevin O’Connell getting plenty of experience on defense. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) February 9, 2022

The Seahawks and Vikings have a fairly lengthy history of acquiring each other’s players and sometimes coaches, so it’s only fitting that tradition continues before anyone actually gets hired in the first place. Don’t forget that Seattle might be hiring former Vikings DBs coach Karl Scott to be secondary coach and passing game coordinator, so think of it as an unofficial trade.

Seattle has been reportedly looking into bringing former Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai to the coaching staff. He’s had some interviews on other teams including the Vikings’ DC spot, so buckle up because perhaps a Donatell hire by Minnesota opens the door for the Seahawks to add Desai.