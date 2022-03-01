Sam’s Film Room: George Karlaftis is the best power rusher in 2022 NFL Draft

Speed and power are two of the most crucial traits of an NFL pass rusher. Entering the 2022 NFL Draft, George Karlaftis has both. He has a good first step off the line of scrimmage and he delivers a lot of power through his hands to create a pocket collapsing bull rush. This ability is going to serve him very well in the NFL for his future team. He can set a mean edge using that strength and he and can get to the quarterback using that burst and power. In this video, I broke down his strengths and weaknesses. In my opinion, he should get selected somewhere in the early-to-mid of the first round of the upcoming NFL Draft.

Similar to my last video looking at Kayvon Thibodeaux of Oregon and Aidan Hutchinson of Michigan, I do understand that the Seattle Seahawks don’t have a first round pick after trading for Jamal Adams; however, (1) crazier things have happened and (2) it’s a fun exercise looking at the future talent in the NFL.

This video is a little over 5 minutes long. So sit back, relax, and enjoy the show! If the video above does not play, please click “Watch on YouTube” or follow this link!