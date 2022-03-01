Pre-Snap Reads 3/1: Jamal Adams and his role in the new Seahawks defense

Seahawks News

Seahawks mock draft: 6 picks to help address needs at pass rush, cornerback and offensive line – The Athletic

Pete Carroll and John Schneider head to the combine this week to scout prospects and talk with the agents for their impending free agents.

How Clint Hurtt’s 3-4 Seahawks Defense Can Lean on Pete Carroll’s 'Stick' Experience, Part 2 - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Pete Carroll has deep background with 3-4 defense, as shown by his bear fronts. Analyst Matty F. Brown examines how Carroll's USC days saw him utilize 3-4 concepts for similar reasons to why new Seahawks defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt likes the approach.

Upgrading Seahawks Roster: Where they should buy, trade and draft - 710 ESPN Seattle

Mike Lefko breaks down three positions of need for the Seahawks -- one each they can solve through free agency, a trade, and the draft.

First Episode of Seahawks Legends “Talking Shop” Premieres Tuesday

The first episode of “Talking Shop,” a conversation between Seahawks legends Walter Jones, Cliff Avril, Marcus Trufant, Jordan Babineaux and Ben Obomanu, premieres Tuesday on YouTube.

The ultimate Seahawks combine preview 2022 « Seahawks Draft Blog

The 2022 NFL draft lacks blue-chip talent, meaning teams selecting in the top-10 will be less enthused about their picks than you’d typically expect. However, what it lacks in elite big name stars, this class makes up in depth.

Clint Hurtt’s aggressive Seahawks to blitz Jamal Adams more | Tacoma News Tribune

Pete Carroll promoted Clint Hurtt over fired Ken Norton Jr. to run a more aggressive Seahawks defense. That means more blitzing, varied uses of Jamal Adams.

NFC West News

Why the 49ers Still Haven't Traded Jimmy Garoppolo - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing why the San Francisco 49ers still haven't traded Jimmy Garoppolo.

49ers add two coaches to its defensive staff; Ran Carthon a candidate for the Steelers GM job - Niners Nation

If Carthon is hired the Niners would receive a pair of third round compensatory picks.

Aaron Donald Leads Los Angeles Rams In PFF Top 101; Who’s Missing? - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Rams reached the top of the mountain in 2021. Who are some of the players that contributed the most according to Pro Football Focus?

How Liam Coen found his way back to the Rams and Sean McVay – The Athletic

L.A.'s new offensive coordinator had plenty of offers to leave the University or Kentucky, but this was the one he wanted.

Kyler Murray, Representation Sent Cardinals 'Detailed Contract Proposal' per Statement - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Kyler Murray's agent, Erik Burkhardt, released a statement detailing Kyler Murray's desire to stay in Arizona and contract expectations.

Agent - Kyler Murray 'absolutely' wants to be Arizona Cardinals' long-term QB, sent contract proposal to team

In a statement released Monday, Kyler Murray's agent says the quarterback is committed to remaining with the Arizona Cardinals and has submitted a long-term contract proposal to the team.

Kyler’s Gambit - Revenge of the Birds

Pictured above: Kyler Murray and agent Eric Burkhardt.

Cardinals should trade Kyler Murray after agent pins fans vs. franchise - Turf Show Times

Would a true "franchise quarterback" ever act this way?

Cardinals star says fan tried to enter his house to meet him

One Arizona Cardinals star said this week that a fan tried to enter his house in an ill-advised attempt to meet him.

Around The NFL

Former New Orleans Saints defensive end Glenn Foster Jr. died in police custody. His family wants answers

Glenn Foster Jr died in a police SUV two days after he was arrested in rural Alabama. Three months later, his family is still seeking an explanation for how and why he died.

Aaron Rodgers, Kyler Murray and Deshaun Watson are center stage as NFL’s offseason QB market takes shape

As NFL coaches and executives touch down in Indianapolis this week for the league’s annual scouting combine, a multitude of quarterback conversations await. And the vast majority of them — for the next week or so — will have little to do with the 2022 draft prospects.

Report: Packers are working on a short-term deal for Aaron Rodgers, if he decides to stay

A decision necessarily is coming soon from Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. In the event Rodgers chooses to stay, the Packers are preparing a contract that would allow it to happen.

Chargers enter combine with no sure-fire pick, but defense seems to be a priority

Two years ago, the Chargers’ decision was so obvious they didn’t even have to make it; the Miami Dolphins made it for them.

Raiders waive Jeremiah Poutasi

The Raiders are getting to work in re-shaping their roster under head coach Josh McDaniels and General Manager Dave Ziegler.

Staley Leads NFL in Re-Calibrated Aggressiveness Index | Football Outsiders

The dramatic increase in going for it on fourth down since 2018 has forced us to change the baselines in our Aggressiveness Index metric, which was topped by Brandon Staley in the 2021 season.

Move The Sticks: Previewing the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine & AFC East Body Shop

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis discuss the upcoming NFL Scouting Combine, combine news, which position groups and player they're most excited to watch. Then the guys look at team needs for the AFC East.

Top 101 NFL free agents of 2022: Davante Adams, Chris Godwin lead off ranking

Gregg Rosenthal has scoured the impending market to rank NFL.com's Top 101 Free Agents of 2022. Who are the best players available in this year's class?