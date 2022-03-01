Predictions for key Seahawks 2022 free agents

The calendar has flipped to March, and that means that the initial frenzy of free agency is right around the corner. For the Seattle Seahawks that means less than two weeks of exclusive negotiating rights remain with the nine members of the roster who were on the field for at least half of the offensive or defensive snaps the team played in 2021.

Once the legal tampering window opens at Noon New York time on March 14, those players are allowed to freely negotiate with the 31 other teams across the NFL, and deals could be announced anytime after that window opens. With that in mind, without wasting any more time, here are a slew of predictions for where the top nine free agents for the Seahawks could end up in 2022.

Pro Bowl LT Duane Brown

Brown asked for a contract extension in August and instead the team did some contract tweaking that didn’t change the money he was set to earn, but worked to provide him with $2M in injury protection guarantees for 2022. Those guarantees are now meaningless after finishing the 2021 season healthy, and now it’s time for the two sides to see if they can figure out how to fit Brown in going forward.

Prediction: Brown signs with the division rival Los Angeles Rams after Andrew Whitworth retires.

Pro Bowl FS Quandre Diggs

A Seahawks free safety hitting free agency after asking for a contract extension in August and being denied, only to see their season end with a broken leg suffered while playing a road game against the Arizona Cardinals and battling the Ghosts of Glendale? Is this a sequel?

Prediction: This is all to eerily familiar, and the only way this story can end is when Diggs signs with the Baltimore Ravens.

CB D.J. Reed

Reed knows New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh from their time together with the San Francisco 49ers. Meanwhile, the Jets have need at the cornerback spot and ample cap space, so going from the Little Apple in college to the Big Apple in the NFL could happen.

Prediction: Obviously, the Jets.

DE Rasheem Green

Young and still developing, Green is the type of free agent who will likely sign a contract that will hit fans as way too rich, but which could begin to look like a bargain in a year or two as the cap increases and he continues to improve.

Prediction: Indianapolis Colts

TE Gerald Everett

The early extension market has been largely quiet so far this offseason, but the Carolina Panthers may have set the bar higher than many other teams liked when they gave Ian Thomas a 3-year, $16.95M extension with $8M guaranteed. That’s not a small amount for a player known more for his blocking and who has just 802 career receiving yards.

Prediction: Jacksonville Jaguars

G/C Ethan Pocic

Pocic really began to blossom in 2021 after getting a chance to showcase his abilities in a zone scheme rather than the more gap-heavy system the Hawks utilized from 2018 through 2020. That said, there are plenty of teams looking for help on the offensive line, and after starting 24 games over the prior two seasons, it won’t be a surprise to see any of a number of teams work hard to add Pocic.

Prediction: Cincinnati Bengals

CB Sidney Jones

Jones played well after being acquired from Jacksonville at final roster cuts. With the expectation of Reed and Diggs departing, it would make sense for Seattle to retain the services of Jones in order to provide some continuity in the secondary.

Prediction: Seattle Seahawks

RT Brandon Shell

Shell has been a starter for the Jets and Seahawks in each of the last five seasons, but due to injuries has averaged just 11.6 starts per season. He’s probably not going to win any Pro Bowl nods in the coming seasons, but teams can certainly do worse at the position.

Prediction: Pittsburgh Steelers

TE Will Dissly

There’s no question Dissly has played well when he’s been able to stay healthy, but the Seahawks seemed determined to use Everett over Dissly in 2021 under new offensive coordinator Shane Waldron. With both Everett and Dissly set to be free agents, there will certainly be some turnover on the depth chart, and keeping Dissly around would work to minimize that turnover.

Prediction: Seattle Seahawks

Now fans just have to wait a couple of weeks to be able to point out that all nine of these are incorrect.