Russell Wilson expected to play in Seattle in 2022... but in a Broncos uniform

The Denver Broncos play the Seattle Seahawks once every four seasons as part of the NFL’s scheduling rotation, and the venue alternates with each matchup. For 2022, the AFC West plays and the NFC West and that means the Broncos will be coming to Seattle. It also means that unless something changes along the way, Russell Wilson will make his return to Lumen Field.

Coincidentally, as Wilson becomes the first QB to play for a team that he beat in a Super Bowl, the last time that the Broncos played in Seattle was in 2014. This of course is the year after Wilson beat his new team in the Super Bowl. Wilson threw for 258 yards, 2 TD’s, and had an interception as the Seahawks defeated the Broncos 26-20 in overtime in 2014.

We do not know when that game will take place as the NFL’s full regular season schedule release won’t happen until May.

The NFL has also not scheduled famous QB returns with any sort of pattern, as Tom Brady returned to New England in Week 4, Peyton Manning to Indianapolis in Week 7, and Brett Favre to Green Bay in week 8. Don’t expect Wilson’s potential return to Seattle to be on a specific Sunday (or even necessarily on Sunday). But when it does happen, it will undoubtedly be a hot ticket with a very usual loud crowd, in a very unusual spot as Russell Wilson will be under center as they scream pre-snap.