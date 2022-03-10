Pre-Snap Reads 3/10: Who will the Seahawks draft with the 9th pick?

Seahawks News

Analysis: Why Russell Wilson’s breakup with the Seahawks became inevitable

How exactly did we go from April 17, 2019, when Russell Wilson proclaimed, “I want to be a Seahawk for life” to March 8, 2022, when he was traded away?

Whom should the Seahawks draft with the No. 9 pick? 5 candidates to consider – The Athletic

Draft expert Dane Brugler breaks down five prospects for Seahawks beat writer Michael-Shawn Dugar, who then selects one for Seattle.

Investigating Seahawks' Potential Replacement Options For Russell Wilson - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Kicking off the post-Wilson era, Seattle may draft a quarterback early in April, but the team has no shortage of options to consider as several veterans with starting experience could be available in free agency or via trade.

Did the Seahawks get enough from the Broncos for Russell Wilson? - Seattle Sports

Brock Huard, Stacy Rost and Jake Heaps discuss the reported return the Seahawks got from the Broncos for QB Russell Wilson.

'This trade stinks': Wyman & Bob react to Seahawks trading Russell Wilson - Seattle Sports

Wyman and Bob share their initial reactions to the news that the Seahawks are trading star QB Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos.

Where does the Russell Wilson trade rank among NFL's largest since the Herschel Walker blockbuster?

The Walker trade in 1989 turned out brilliantly for Dallas. How did the largest NFL player swaps since then work out for trading teams?

Wednesday Round-Up: Ranking The Top 10 Free Agent Cornerbacks This Offseason

Jake Levin of NBC Sports Boston looks at the top free agent cornerbacks for 2022.

Seahawks Release Linebacker Bobby Wagner

The Seahawks parted ways with a franchise icon on Wednesday, releasing Bobby Wagner ahead of the start of the new league year.

710 Seattle sports appearance & what I hope happens « Seahawks Draft Blog

I don’t often post two articles in a day but this hasn’t been a usual 24 hours.

NFC free agency needs: Seattle Seahawks abruptly join list of teams with gaping hole at quarterback

With the free agency frenzy right around the corner, Kevin Patra identifies the three biggest needs for each NFC team. Suddenly, Pete Carroll's Seahawks and Bruce Arians' Buccaneers have a major question mark at quarterback.

Report: Seahawks players felt Russell Wilson had 'checked out'

Seattle Seahawks players reportedly felt that Russell Wilson checked out during the 2021 season.

Seahawks make the release of Bobby Wagner official | Tacoma News Tribune

John Schneider: it’s “an extremely difficult day.” Seattle officially releases Bobby Wagner. Pete Carroll calls him “one of the greatest Seahawks of all time.”

NFC West News

Cardinals Release ILB Jordan Hicks; Tender Antoine Wesley, Jonathan Ward - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Jordan Hicks played three seasons for the Cardinals after signing as a free agent, and Arizona will save $6.5 million in cap room by cutting him.

Looming questions about a Kyler Murray extension with the Arizona Cardinals - Arizona Cardinals- ESPN

Where do the Cardinals and Kyler Murray stand on a contract extension and how much does he want?

Cardinals release LB Jordan Hicks - National Football Post

The Arizona Cardinals released starting inside linebacker Jordan Hicks on Wednesday, a move that saved the team $6.5 million in salary cap space.

Red Rain: Is Kyler the New Pat. P? - Revenge of the Birds

Elite and electric athletes who impose social media scrubs, money demands coming off their most embarrassing moments, playing in tuxedos on their own terms, cutting back on doing some things that...

49ers news: Why Jimmy Garoppolo wasn’t an option for the Commanders - Niners Nation

We discuss that, and what Garoppolo’s trade value is.

49ers Reportedly "Would Love to Get" J.C. Jackson - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

The San Francisco 49ers reportedly would love to get cornerback J.C. Jackson in free agency.

Is It Better For Rams To Let Von Miller Walk In Free Agency? - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Rams must look at the big picture and consider letting Von Miller walk in free agency.

Rams DT Aaron Donald still weighing retirement - National Football Post

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald continues to contemplate retirement after helping Los Angeles win the Super Bowl.

2022 Rams roster: What is the defense’s major weak spot? - Turf Show Times

If the Rams don’t re-sign any free agents, what’s the defense’s greatest need?

Around The NFL

Inside the Colts' decision to move on from Carson Wentz after just one season – The Athletic

The decision to part ways with the QB had been brewing well before the season-finale collapse against the Jaguars.

Washington Commanders trading for Indianapolis Colts QB Carson Wentz, sources say

The Colts are trading quarterback Carson Wentz to the Commanders for a package of picks, sources told ESPN.

After Carson Wentz trade, Indianapolis Colts back to square one at quarterback -- again - Indianapolis Colts Blog- ESPN

With Wentz out of the picture, the Colts are set to have their sixth different Week 1 starter in as many years.

Ranking most interesting NFL teams in free agency from Nos. 1-32

If Tuesday was an indication, this month in the NFL might truly deliver some drama.

The Rush: Colts RB Hines on Wentz trade, keeping OT rules and betting on NFL games

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay. We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

Ravens tender Tyler Huntley, five other exclusive rights free agents

The Ravens announced they tendered six exclusive rights free agents Wednesday.

Report: Colts unable to strike deal with LT Eric Fisher - National Football Post

Pro Bowl left tackle Eric Fisher will hit free agency next week after failing to strike a new deal with the Indianapolis Colts, ESPN reported Wednesday.

AFC South Free Agency Preview Plus Russell Wilson Trade Talk | Football Outsiders

Football Outsiders experts Aaron Schatz and Mike Tanier are joined by Sharp Football and Football Outsiders' contributor Dan Pizzuta to discuss the Russell Wilson trade news, NFL free agency, more offseason rumors, and more likely roster changes within the AFC South division.