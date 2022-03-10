Seahawks’ Super Bowl odds plummet following Russell Wilson trade

You’re never going to believe this, but when you trade away one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL and your roster quality already isn’t in the upper echelon of the league, the bookies are going to lower your Super Bowl odds.

Tuesday’s bombshell decision by the Seattle Seahawks to deal Russell Wilson sent the team’s odds to win it all towards the bottom of the league. On this year’s Super Bowl Sunday, DraftKings Sportsbook installed Seattle at +3500 (aka 35-to-1) to hoist the Lombardi Trophy in Glendale next year. That lumped them in the same group as the Cleveland Browns, Minnesota Vikings, and New Orleans Saints, all of whom missed the playoffs but weren’t terrible as a whole on the year. The Denver Broncos were placed at +1800, perhaps on the clairvoyant belief that they would make a play for a big-time quarterback in the offseason.

Fast forward to the second week of March, and the Seahawks have crashed all the way to +10000 in the latest DraftKings Sportsbook futures line. That’s the 5th longest odds and only ahead of the New York Jets, Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Houston Texans. Meanwhile the Broncos are up to +1200 and have the 5th best odds behind the Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers, and defending champion Los Angeles Rams.

Obviously these lines can fluctuate even as soon as next week when free agency begins, but this is where we are with the state of the Seahawks. From a perennial playoff team to immediately considered to be in the same grouping as perennial losers like the Jaguars and Jets.

But you know, if you want to place $1 on the Seahawks just ‘cuz... the payoff could be pretty sweet.