Report: Bobby Wagner already drawing interest from NFC West rivals

Although fans of the Seattle Seahawks may just want this week to get over so that they can turn their attention towards free agency and away from the trade of Russell Wilson and release of Bobby Wagner, it appears that isn’t in the cards.

Specifically, with future Hall of Famer Bobby Wagner a free agent for the first time in his career following his official release Wednesday, he is quickly drawing interest from teams across the league. In particular, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Wagner is drawing interest from all three NFC West division rivals.

Could former #Seahawks LB and new free agent Bobby Wagner end up back in the division? pic.twitter.com/86ElindQP7 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 10, 2022

This would obviously not be the first time a prominent member of the roster signed with a division rival after being released, as Richard Sherman did just that in inking a deal with the San Francisco 49ers just days after being let go by the Hawks. That said, the Niners, of course, have Fred Warner under contract for five more years, and the Los Angeles Rams have tended towards manning the off ball linebacker position with lower paid players on rookie contracts in recent seasons. Whether they would break that trend in order potentially add Wagner to a defense that could bring Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey, Von Miller and Wagner together.

Looking past all of that, the logical place for Wagner to wind up would be as a member of the Arizona Cardinals in order to allow his career to come to a close in the same place as so many other members of the Legion of Boom, State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.