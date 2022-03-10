Los Angeles Chargers trading for Khalil Mack

This whirlwind week in the NFL continues with news of yet another trade involving the AFC West.

The Los Angeles Chargers are finalizing a trade that will see pass rusher Khalil Mack return to the division he began his career in. In exchange, the Chicago Bears will receive a 2022 second-rounder and a 2023 sixth-rounder, and that hefty remainder of Mack’s contract isn’t their problem.

The #Chargers are taking on all of Mack’s contract — three years at $63.9M. The #Bears move on with the picks. https://t.co/hDXR9qZa1Z — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 10, 2022

Mack, of course, cost the Bears two first-round picks back in 2018 when he was acquired from the Oakland Raiders. Khalil was briefly the highest paid player in NFL history and he racked up 36 sacks in 53 regular season games played. The 31-year-old is coming off an injury-shortened 2021 in which he needed foot surgery. Even in limited action he still had six sacks in seven games.

The Chargers narrowly missed the playoffs at 9-8 last season but have an insanely bright future thanks to the rise of quarterback Justin Herbert. Their 27th ranked defense by DVOA now gets a boost, and the hope for them is that it eases the pressure off of Joey Bosa.

And yes, new Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson will now have to deal with Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa twice a year. Even if he was still with the Seattle Seahawks, the NFC West plays the AFC West but at least it would’ve just been a one-time deal. Now someone else will be tasked with facing that pass rushing duo when the Seahawks travel to SoFi Stadium to play the Chargers this season.