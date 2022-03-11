Sam’s Film Room: Ikem Ekwonu is the best run blocker in 2022 NFL Draft

If you want a mauling offensive lineman, look no further than Ikem Ekwonu, the left tackle out of North Carolina State. For as much of a technician as somebody like Alabama’s Evan Neal is, Ikem Ekwonu is pretty much the opposite. He is fundamentally raw, but the power and length certainly can’t be taught. He explodes through contact, and his aggression and mentality are two of his best traits.

In this video, I looked at his strengths and weaknesses as he enters the 2022 NFL Draft. I currently gave Ekwonu an early-to-mid first round grade, which means that he might be a great pick for the Seattle Seahawks assuming they don’t choose a quarterback with their newly acquired first rounder from trading Russell Wilson.

This video is about 4 minutes long. So sit back, relax, and enjoy the show! If the video above does not play, please click “Watch on YouTube” or follow this link!

