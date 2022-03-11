Pre-Snap Reads 3/11: Seahawks draft notes and more

Seahawks News

Yes, Seahawks can afford to trade Tyler Lockett; but is there a market for him? - Seaside Joe

Assessing what Seattle could get in trade

Analysis: Ranking Seattle Seahawks' Quarterback Options at Pick No. 9 - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

It's almost impossible to gauge where the Seahawks are headed at the quarterback position right now. But if the Russell Wilson-sized hole on their roster lasts until late April, they may very well use their first top-10 pick in over a decade on a young passer. Ty Dane Gonzalez ranks their options.

Clayton: What's next for Seahawks after kicking off 'major' rebuild - Seattle Sports

After some major moves, John Clayton breaks down what the next things to watch for with the Seahawks are heading into the new league year.

Heaps: Who will start at quarterback for the Seahawks in 2022? - Seattle Sports

With Russell Wilson a member of the Broncos, Jake Heaps discusses who he thinks will start at quarterback for the Seahawks next season.

Thank You Bobby Wagner

Forever grateful. Forever a Seahawk. Thank you, Bobby Wagner.

A new mock draft & LOTS of other Seahawks notes « Seahawks Draft Blog

There’s a lot to this article — so if you’ve only come for the mock draft, it’s at the end. Firstly though, I want to share a few more thoughts and suggestions 48 hours after a franchise-changing day for the Seahawks.

Seahawks Next QB Odds: Drew Lock trails 'Any Rookie' - National Football Post

What the Seattle Seahawks plan to do at the quarterback position is one of the great mysteries of the NFL offseason after they agreed to trade Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos.

NFC West News

Arizona Cardinals: Evaluating 2022 Unrestricted Free Agents - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Cardinals currently have 21 players scheduled to be available at 1 p.m. next Wednesday.

Paying Homage to Jordan Hicks - Revenge of the Birds

Yesterday, the Arizona Cardinals released their captain MIKE linebacker Jordan Hicks. The move added $6.5M of much needed cap space for the team.

49ers are currently $5.62M over the salary cap - Niners Nation

With the 2022 NFL Salary Cap set at $208.2M, let’s take a look at where the 49ers stand.

Report: 49ers guarantee Nate Sudfeld $2 million to entice him to return

Nate Sudfeld didn’t play a down for the 49ers last season. San Francisco, though, re-signed the quarterback Thursday, and Adam Schefter of ESPN reports Sudfeld received a fully guaranteed one-year, $2 million contract.

49ers Reportedly Interested in Signing Bobby Wagner - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

The San Francisco 49ers reportedly are interested in signing former Seattle Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner.

Restricted Free Agent Linebacker Troy Reeder Not Tendered By Los Angeles Rams - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Rams will have to find a new starter at linebacker in 2022.

Rams News: LA will not tender RFA Troy Reeder - Turf Show Times

The inside linebacker will hit the open market.

Around The NFL

NFL's buzzy offseason shouldn't distract from league's ugly truths

The NFL circus is working exactly as the league needs it to work.

The 11* best NFL quarterbacks available in 2022 NFL offseason: Jimmy Garoppolo among top options

The NFL is perpetually referred to as a "quarterback league," and this week – when there have been zero football games played by our count – serves as a stark reminder as to why.

4 free agent offensive tackles who the Dolphins should be targeting

The start of a new league year in the NFL is just days away, and that means the free agent market is about to go into its annual stir.

Vikings 2022 offseason preview: Where does Minnesota stand at OL?

One of the biggest problem spots for the Minnesota Vikings last season was along the offensive front. Yes, I know blaming Kirk Cousins for everything is becoming football’s greatest pastime, but the Vikings quarterback didn’t have the luxury of a great offensive line to help him out.

Source - Detroit Lions tell outside linebacker Trey Flowers he will be released next week

Lions defensive end Trey Flowers has been told by the team that he will be released next Wednesday when the new league year begins, a source told ESPN.

NFL free agency 2022 -- Top players available, best fits, deal predictions, teams to watch, quarterbacks who could sign big contracts, more

Best players on the market. Quarterback looking for new teams. Stars who could make big money. Teams that are ready to spend. And big predictions for how it will all play out.

AFC West Free Agency Preview Plus Carson Wentz Trade Talk | Football Outsiders

Football Outsiders experts Aaron Schatz and Mike Tanier are joined by Football Outsiders' Fantasy Expert Scott Spratt to discuss the Carson Wentz trade news, NFL free agency, more offseason rumors, and more likely roster changes within the AFC West division.

Move The Sticks Podcast: Breaking down Russell Wilson's trade & AFC West body shop

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis are back with a special new episode of Move the Sticks.

Lions WR Josh Reynolds: Re-signing with Detroit 'an easy decision'

The Lions entered the offseason needing to upgrade the receiver position. Re-signing Josh Reynolds is a start. The veteran wideout had a solid finish to last season after being reunited with QB Jared Goff.

Desperate for QB upgrade, Commanders bet big on Carson Wentz: How it happened, and is it worth the risk? – The Athletic

After missing out on Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson, Washington turned to Carson Wentz, but there's no guarantee he solves the QB dilemma.