Pre-Snap Reads 3/12: Who will be the Seahawks’ starting quarterback in 2022?

Seahawks News

Bobby Wagner on Seahawks release: 'I didn't even hear it from them' - The Athletic

The Seahawks released eight-time Pro Bowl linebacker Bobby Wagner on Wednesday, but according to Wagner, the franchise icon did not hear the news that he wouldn't be returning directly from them.

From Bobby Wagner's Release to Deshaun Watson Rumors, Seahawks Face Growing Public Backlash - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

One of the most popular players in Seahawks history says he was discarded without notice. The team has expressed interest in trading assets away for a quarterback facing 22 civil lawsuits. Both developments continue troubling patterns for an organization that isn't starting a rebuild on the best footing.

Salk: 5 options to be the Seahawks' next starting quarterback - Seattle Sports

Who will be the next quarterback of the Seahawks? Mike Salk gives five options he thinks could be starting under center for Seattle in 2022.

Rost: 3 big questions after Seahawks' release of LB Bobby Wagner - Seattle Sports

With the Seahawks' release of All-Pro LB Bobby Wagner now official, Stacy Rost breaks down what's next for both Wagner and Seattle.

What’s Next for the Seattle Seahawks? - The Ringer

After trading away Russell Wilson, Seattle is entering a rebuild. Can Pete Carroll and John Schneider build another Super Bowl contender?

Should the Seahawks embrace the rebuild? « Seahawks Draft Blog

I’m comfortable with a rebuild year.

Why the Seahawks must avoid trading for Deshaun Watson at any cost

The reasons are many and they are obvious, but Seahawks fans want to know if it's a good idea anyway.

NFC West News

Rams Free Agency Focus? 'Run it Back' in 2022 - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Los Angeles Rams are focused on retaining as much of their 2021 Super Bowl roster as possible.

Rams focused on keeping as many of their free agents as possible - Los Angeles Rams Blog- ESPN

Instead of looking for players elsewhere, the Rams are more concerned about figuring out how to get players like Odell Beckham Jr. to stay.

Cardinals 2022 UFA Priorities - Revenge of the Birds

The Arizona Cardinals have a number of key needs to address during the 2022 UFA signing period. Here is this fan’s attempt to prioritize the needs and to suggest the most nifty fits.

Arizona Cardinals: Kyler Murray Cap Savings Misinformation - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

It’s not possible for Murray’s 2022 cap charge to be significantly lowered.

49ers Draft Spotlight: Josh Rivas, G, Kansas State - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

An interview with San Francisco 49ers draft target Josh Rivas of Kansas State.

49ers News: Should San Francisco let Jaquiski Tartt walk? - Niners Nation

Why the 49ers should not re-sign Jaquiski Tartt.

Around The NFL

Russell Wilson isn’t prime Mr. Unlimited anymore: How the Broncos can help him – The Athletic

Russell Wilson will have to make adjustments to his game and head coach Nathaniel Hackett will have to adjust to him in Denver.

Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson won't face criminal charges in connection with sexual misconduct allegations

Texans QB Deshaun Watson, who has been accused of sexual assault and harassment by 22 women, said he will "keep fighting to rebuild my name" after a grand jury decided Friday that he will not be criminally charged in Houston.

Bad luck, bad decisions: Time for New York Jets to flip free-agent fortunes - New York Jets- ESPN

GM Joe Douglas' history suggests he won't be a big spender in free agency. But will he change tendency to jump-start the Jets' rebuild?

Blockbuster Wilson, Wentz, Mack trades set in motion the lead-up to free agency

When it was reported that Aaron Rodgers would be staying in Green Bay on Tuesday morning, you may have thought that would have been the biggest NFL story of the week. And boy, how you would have been mistaken.

Will NFL delay action against Deshaun Watson pending the outcome of the 22 civil cases?

The Ben Roethlisberger precedent suggests that Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson faces a suspension under the Personal Conduct Policy, even though he ultimately faced no criminal charges. Rarely does the NFL allow its decisions to be bound by precedent.

Report: Texans signing Cedric Ogbuehi

The Texans desperately need help in their offensive line, and the first of many transactions has begun.

Russell Wilson Makes Broncos Runners-Up | Football Outsiders

Now that the Broncos traded for Russell Wilson, they must do something about their defense. Also: the Chiefs must keep the Honey Badger at home, the Chargers search for run pluggers, and Josh McDaniels brings boredom to Las Vegas.

2022 NFL free agency glossary: All the terms you need to know

The free agency frenzy is a hectic period on the NFL calendar that has a language all its own. Fortunately, Anthony Holzman-Escareno is here for you with a glossary explaining all the terms you need to know.

New details emerge in Calvin Ridley betting scandal

New details have surfaced showing what Calvin Ridley bet on and exactly how the Atlanta Falcons star got caught.