Pre-Snap Reads 3/13: Does Deshaun Watson make sense for Seahawks?

Seahawks News

Analysis: Would Trading For Deshaun Watson Make Sense For Seahawks? - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

One of the most dynamic all-around quarterbacks in the league, Watson would instantly provide a jolt under center as Seattle enters the post-Russell Wilson era. But trading for him would be a massive gamble for an organization in the midst of a critical offseason.

Heaps: Would be 'massive mistake' if Seahawks try to shortcut rebuild - Seattle Sports

With rumors of the Seahawks being interested in Deshaun Watson, Jake Heaps explains why Seattle needs to be patient in rebuilding its roster.

Did Seahawks get enough for Russell Wilson? Examining Drew Lock & Co. - Seattle Seahawks- ESPN

The Seahawks got a hefty package for Wilson, but their ability to find another quality QB will determine how the trade is perceived down the road.

Ranking Seahawks trade options to replace Russell Wilson at QB in 2022

Deshaun Watson? Gardner Minshew? Jared Goff? Kirk Cousins? Kyler Murray??? There are over 20 names to consider but only a top-five to emerge!

Keep an eye on Maryland’s Nick Cross (among others) « Seahawks Draft Blog

When a GM and Head Coach have been with a team for so long, it’s a lot easier to get a feel for what they like.

Are Seahawks interested in Deshaun Watson? Colin Kapernick? | Tacoma News Tribune

The Seahawks are exploring the possibility of trading for Houston Texans’ Deshaun Watson. Would they also consider Colin Kaepernick to replace Russell Wilson?

NFC West News

Cardinals Wide Receiver Outlook: Free Agents to be and taking flight with DeAndre Hopkins - Revenge of the Birds

Impending free agent Christian Kirk could receive a contract worth over $15 million per year according to NFL reporter Tom Pelissero.

49ers announce one-year extension for LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles - Niners Nation

The team will likely have to decide between Greenlaw and Al-Shaair.

Will the San Francisco 49ers Sign Evan Engram? - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing whether the San Francisco 49ers will sign Evan Engram as a big slot receiver.

Los Angeles Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr. Named in Allegations at LSU - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Beckham Jr, the long-time and controversial NFL star who this year signed with the Rams and contributed to their Super Bowl season, infamously was seen handing out cash to Tigers players.

Rams News: Rams scheduled to play Russell Wilson and Khalil Mack in 2022 - Turf Show Times

Los Angeles Rams News and Links for 3/12/22.

Around The NFL

Deshaun Watson trade market: Panthers, Seahawks, others – The Athletic

Where could the Texans trade Deshaun Watson? The Saints, Eagles, Panthers, Seahawks, Bucs and Browns all make sense as landing spots.

Dallas Cowboys agree to trade wide receiver Amari Cooper to Cleveland Browns, sources say

The Dallas Cowboys have agreed to trade wide receiver Amari Cooper and a sixth-round pick to the Cleveland Browns for a 2022 fifth-round pick and a sixth-round pick, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Saturday.

Atlanta Falcons restructure Matt Ryan's contract, lowering salary-cap hit down to $37M

The Atlanta Falcons are restructuring quarterback Matt Ryan's contract, lowering the $48,662,500 cap hit he was initially going to be at for the 2022 season by $12 million.

Cowboys counting on CeeDee Lamb being ready to assume No. 1 receiver role - Dallas Cowboys- ESPN

The Cowboys gave Lamb No. 88 for a reason. Now that Amari Cooper is gone, it's time for Lamb to play to the lofty standard of that number.

What's next for Deshaun Watson, Texans now that he won't face criminal charges? - Houston Texans- ESPN

The conclusion of the criminal investigation gives the Texans some clarity on a major obstacle that stood in the way of trading the QB.

Cowboys reportedly give OT La'el Collins permission to seek trade

Offensive tackle La'el Collins has been given permission by the Dallas Cowboys to seek a trade, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

In search for Carson Wentz replacement, Colts could target Eagles' Gardner Minshew

Can you imagine if the Colts’ plan to replace Carson Wentz involved making another trade with the Eagles?

2022 NFL Offseason Team Previews

Just like that, the longest NFL season to date is in the books.

Report: Saints rework Marshon Lattimore's deal, clear $18.45M - National Football Post

The New Orleans Saints cleared $18.45 million in salary cap space by restructuring Pro Bowl cornerback Marshon Lattimore’s contract, the NFL Network reported Saturday.

Bills punter Matt Haack signs revised contract

Buffalo Bills punter Matt Haack has signed a revised contract, reducing his pay to $1.135 million in 2022 and voiding the last year of his contract, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.