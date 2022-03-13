 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Tom Brady unretires

Will return to Buccaneers for a 23rd season

By John Fraley
/ new
NFL: Super Bowl LVI-NFL Experience
not officially hung up I guess
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady’s retirement lasted six weeks.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion announced through social media accounts on March 13 that he’d changed his mind and instead of walking away from the NFL after 22 seasons, he’d run it back one more time with the Buccaneers.

Brady will turn 45 years old in August.

Speculation that the future Hall of Famer might be having second thoughts increased when he was filmed on March 12 giving fellow football star Cristiano Ronaldo (no spring chicken himself at age 37) an ambiguous answer regarding his future.

Locally, some had advocated for Brady to fill the quarterbacking void left by the Seahawks when they traded away their longtime starter earlier in the week. That won’t be happening.

Well, not in 2022, at least.

Loading comments...