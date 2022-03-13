Tom Brady unretires

Tom Brady’s retirement lasted six weeks.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion announced through social media accounts on March 13 that he’d changed his mind and instead of walking away from the NFL after 22 seasons, he’d run it back one more time with the Buccaneers.

These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG pic.twitter.com/U0yhRKVKVm — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 13, 2022

Brady will turn 45 years old in August.

Speculation that the future Hall of Famer might be having second thoughts increased when he was filmed on March 12 giving fellow football star Cristiano Ronaldo (no spring chicken himself at age 37) an ambiguous answer regarding his future.

Locally, some had advocated for Brady to fill the quarterbacking void left by the Seahawks when they traded away their longtime starter earlier in the week. That won’t be happening.

Well, not in 2022, at least.