Seahawks 2022 free agency tracker and live news updates

Welcome to free agency for the 2022 NFL Season!

Well actually not quite but close enough. The “legal tampering period” starts today (Monday, March 14th) and that’s as good as saying we’ve reached the start of free agency. The new league year kicks off at 1 PM PT on Wednesday, March 16th, at which point signings will be made official as will trades that were reported over the past few weeks... including the one that will send Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos.

The Seahawks don’t have a lot of key free agents this season, but the ones who are out of contract are pretty important. Quandre Diggs has been the team’s standout free safety since he was acquired midway through 2019, and after not getting an extension he hits the market recovering from a serious leg injury. D.J. Reed has gone from nickel option to the #1 cornerback and he too is a free agent. On offense you have starters Duane Brown, Ethan Pocic, and Brandon Shell all along that line. With the trade for Noah Fant, don’t expect them to keep both of Will Dissly or Gerald Everett at tight end.

A Wilson-less Seahawks team is +7000 to win the Super Bowl according to the latest DraftKings Sportsbook odds. Maybe those odds can be heightened with some major signings, but it’s unlikely for as long as Drew Lock is the projected starting quarterback.

This is your hub for Seahawks free agency news. All of the key info needed is below:

Unsigned unrestricted Seahawks free agents

Offense: Geno Smith, Rashaad Penny, Alex Collins, Duane Brown, Jamarco Jones, Ethan Pocic, Brandon Shell, Will Dissly, Gerald Everett

Defense: Quandre Diggs, Sidney Jones, D.J. Reed, Robert Nkemdiche, Rasheem Green, Al Woods

Restricted and Exclusive Rights Free Agents

Phil Haynes (original round tender, restricted)

Bless Austin (restricted)

Bryan Mone (restricted)

Kyle Fuller (restricted)

Penny Hart (exclusive rights)

Dakoda Shepley (exclusive rights)

Tyler Mabry (exclusive rights)

John Ursua (exclusive rights)

Jon Rhattigan (exclusive rights)

Marcus Webb (exclusive rights)

Nigel Warrior (exclusive rights)

Mar. 15 is the deadline for RFAs to be tendered.

Seahawks free agents who have re-signed with the team

Quandre Diggs

Al Woods

Sidney Jones

Seahawks unrestricted free agents who have signed elsewhere

OL Jamarco Jones is headed to the Tennessee Titans

Former Seattle OL Jamarco Jones intends to sign a two-year, $5.75 million deal including $3.15 million guaranteed with the Titans, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2022

Unrestricted free agents who have signed with Seattle

News (3/14)

Sidney Jones is staying in Seattle

The #Seahawks are bringing back CB Sidney Jones, source says. Last season was by far his most productive for him, with a career-high 16 games played. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 14, 2022

Jamarco Jones to Tennessee

#Titans are keeping Ben Jones on two-year, $14 million deal and agreed to terms with ex-Seahawks OL Jamarco Jones on two-year, $5.75 million contract ($3.15 million gtd), source confirmed to The Tennessean. @RapSheet first on Ben Jones' deal. @AdamSchefter 1st on Jamarco Jones — Ben Arthur (@benyarthur) March 14, 2022

Looks like Al Woods is coming back

YES! Seahawks reportedly agree to terms with Quandre Diggs

The #Seahawks have agreed to terms with one of their: Safety Quandre Diggs gets a 3-year deal worth $40M, source said. Seattle retains a key defender. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2022

The Broncos are reportedly interested in Brandon Shell

Seahawks free-agent offensive tackle Brandon Shell has received interest from several teams around the NFL, including the Broncos, per source. Shell has a close relationship with QB Russell Wilson. Return to Seattle also still possible. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) March 14, 2022

Seahawks not expected to tender Kyle Fuller