Seahawks 2022 free agency tracker and live news updates

Welcome to free agency for the 2022 NFL Season!
Well actually not quite but close enough. The “legal tampering period” starts today (Monday, March 14th) and that’s as good as saying we’ve reached the start of free agency. The new league year kicks off at 1 PM PT on Wednesday, March 16th, at which point signings will be made official as will trades that were reported over the past few weeks... including the one that will send Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos.
The Seahawks don’t have a lot of key free agents this season, but the ones who are out of contract are pretty important. Quandre Diggs has been the team’s standout free safety since he was acquired midway through 2019, and after not getting an extension he hits the market recovering from a serious leg injury. D.J. Reed has gone from nickel option to the #1 cornerback and he too is a free agent. On offense you have starters Duane Brown, Ethan Pocic, and Brandon Shell all along that line. With the trade for Noah Fant, don’t expect them to keep both of Will Dissly or Gerald Everett at tight end.
A Wilson-less Seahawks team is +7000 to win the Super Bowl according to the latest DraftKings Sportsbook odds. Maybe those odds can be heightened with some major signings, but it’s unlikely for as long as Drew Lock is the projected starting quarterback.
This is your hub for Seahawks free agency news. All of the key info needed is below:
Unsigned unrestricted Seahawks free agents
Offense: Geno Smith, Rashaad Penny, Alex Collins, Duane Brown, Jamarco Jones, Ethan Pocic, Brandon Shell, Will Dissly, Gerald Everett
Defense: Quandre Diggs, Sidney Jones, D.J. Reed, Robert Nkemdiche, Rasheem Green, Al Woods
Restricted and Exclusive Rights Free Agents
Phil Haynes (original round tender, restricted)
Bless Austin (restricted)
Bryan Mone (restricted)
Kyle Fuller (restricted)
Penny Hart (exclusive rights)
Dakoda Shepley (exclusive rights)
Tyler Mabry (exclusive rights)
John Ursua (exclusive rights)
Jon Rhattigan (exclusive rights)
Marcus Webb (exclusive rights)
Nigel Warrior (exclusive rights)
Mar. 15 is the deadline for RFAs to be tendered.
Seahawks free agents who have re-signed with the team
Quandre Diggs
Al Woods
Sidney Jones
Seahawks unrestricted free agents who have signed elsewhere
OL Jamarco Jones is headed to the Tennessee Titans
Former Seattle OL Jamarco Jones intends to sign a two-year, $5.75 million deal including $3.15 million guaranteed with the Titans, per source.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2022
Unrestricted free agents who have signed with Seattle
News (3/14)
Sidney Jones is staying in Seattle
The #Seahawks are bringing back CB Sidney Jones, source says. Last season was by far his most productive for him, with a career-high 16 games played.— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 14, 2022
Jamarco Jones to Tennessee
#Titans are keeping Ben Jones on two-year, $14 million deal and agreed to terms with ex-Seahawks OL Jamarco Jones on two-year, $5.75 million contract ($3.15 million gtd), source confirmed to The Tennessean. @RapSheet first on Ben Jones' deal. @AdamSchefter 1st on Jamarco Jones— Ben Arthur (@benyarthur) March 14, 2022
Looks like Al Woods is coming back
Al Woods @Seahawks #LegendsLiveHere pic.twitter.com/mZBA2xia9Z— SportsTrust Advisors (@_SportsTrust) March 14, 2022
YES! Seahawks reportedly agree to terms with Quandre Diggs
The #Seahawks have agreed to terms with one of their: Safety Quandre Diggs gets a 3-year deal worth $40M, source said. Seattle retains a key defender.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2022
The Broncos are reportedly interested in Brandon Shell
Seahawks free-agent offensive tackle Brandon Shell has received interest from several teams around the NFL, including the Broncos, per source. Shell has a close relationship with QB Russell Wilson. Return to Seattle also still possible.— Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) March 14, 2022
Seahawks not expected to tender Kyle Fuller
My understanding is the Seahawks don't plan to tender OL Kyle Fuller as an RFA. Barring a change of plans, he'll become a UFA when the league year starts. Fuller, 28, started the first seven games at C last year before giving way to Ethan Pocic. He started two more games at LG.— Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) March 14, 2022
