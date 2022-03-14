Pre-Snap Reads 3/14: Free agency week is here!

What does the Boz have to say about all this Russ stuff?

Seahawks News

As Seahawks head into free agency, quarterback is the biggest question mark

Teams can begin talking to players Monday morning. Will the Seahawks be talking to several quarterbacks in an effort to replace Russell Wilson, or is the answer already on the roster?

Why tendering Phil Haynes is somewhat significant

The Seahawks are keeping at least one restricted free agent.

Seahawks roster review: How new QB Drew Lock and others fit in the short and long term – The Athletic

A player-by-player look at the Seahawks' roster ahead of free agency and following Russell Wilson's trade and Bobby Wagner's release.

Analysis: 6 Trade Proposals For Seahawks to Replace Russell Wilson - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

With Wilson heading to the Mile High City, Seattle faces major questions at the quarterback position. If the team plans to pursue a trade for a veteran starter, five names stand out as realistic possibilities.

What happens to star Seahawks WRs Lockett and Metcalf now? - Seattle Sports

With Russell Wilson out of Seattle, Jake & Stacy discuss what the future holds for star Seahawks receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.

Seattle Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett volunteers to catch passes from Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick tweeted he'd love to be able to throw to "professional route runners" as he works out in the hopes of returning to the NFL, and the Seahawks' Tyler Lockett quickly volunteered.

Final thoughts ahead of the start of free agency « Seahawks Draft Blog

Firstly, if you missed today’s live stream with Jeff Simmons — I would highly recommend checking it out:

NFC West News

Tom Brady is Back - And Rams DB Jalen Ramsey Is Happy - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Ramsey offers a hilarious reaction to Brady’s announcement on Twitter.

Cardinals Offensive Line Outlook: Could extensions be in the works for D.J. Humphries and Justin Pugh? - Revenge of the Birds

Right guard becomes one of Arizona’s biggest needs after shuffling through multiple offensive linemen in that spot in 2021.

Zach Ertz Staying with Arizona Cardinals on Three-Year Deal - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals agreed to a three-year deal with tight end Zach Ertz.

Deshaun Watson Market Dampens 49ers' Ability to Trade Jimmy Garoppolo - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Trading Jimmy Garoppolo increases in difficulty for the 49ers with Deshaun Watson back on the market.

Golden Nuggets: Will Nate Sudfeld be the 49ers backup QB? - Niners Nation

Your daily San Francisco 49ers links for Sunday, March 13, 2022.

Around The NFL

Panthers survey: Most fans not on board with trading for Deshaun Watson – The Athletic

In our survey, 70 percent of the people said they do not think the Panthers should trade for Deshaun Watson.

Top 100 Catches Of 2021

NFL Network looks at the top catches of the 2021 season.

Detroit Lions re-sign C Evan Brown, keep starting OL and top backups intact for 2022

Evan Brown played well enough in 12 starts as an injury replacement for Frank Ragnow that the Detroit Lions did not want to risk losing him in free agency this week.

Colin Kaepernick says he has been 'working out' for potential NFL return after five-year absence

Colin Kaepernick still hasn't given up on returning to pro football.

Sean Payton reflects on Jameis Winston after their two years together

While talks are ramping up about the future of the New Orleans Saints quartbacks room, let’s not forget an option that has been on the team for the past two years. In a recent interview with Jason LaConfora and Ken Weinman on Inside Access, Sean Payton opened up about what he thinks of Jameis Winston’s career outlook from here on out.

Buccaneers re-signing center Ryan Jensen to 3-year, $39M deal

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are re-signing center ﻿Ryan Jensen﻿ to a three-year, $39 million deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported late Sunday night.