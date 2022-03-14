Field Gulls 2022 NFL Free Agency Tracker

It’s March, and it’s the Monday of the week in which the new NFL league year begins, which means that it’s time for the free agency frenzy that comes with the start of the new league year.

Monday the legal tampering period when teams across the league can negotiate with players from other teams whose contracts are set to expire on Wednesday at 4 PM New York Time. That means that the news will come fast and furious this week.

Field Gulls will work to keep fans of the Seattle Seahawks up to date on all the news across the NFL with a pair of free agency trackers. The first of these trackers will be for news on free agents from across the NFL. The second will, of course, be specific to the members of the Seahawks who are hitting free agency.

Who will replace Big Ben? It looks like Mitchell Trubisky will.

The #Steelers have reached agreement on a two-year deal with QB Mitchell Trubisky, sources say. The former No. 2 overall pick heads to Pittsburgh as the expected starter in place of the retired Ben Roethlisberger. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 14, 2022

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are reportedly set to retain center Ryan Jensen, for those fans who had hoped for an upgrade at center for the Hawks.

And the free agent dominos start to fall:



Confirming center Ryan Jensen is re-signing with the Buccaneers.



I’m told the terms of the deal are 3 yrs/$39 million — Carmen Vitali (@CarmieV) March 14, 2022

The Buffalo Bills are doing the same for the interior of their offensive line, extending Mitch Morse.

The #Bills are giving C Mitch Morse a two-year, $19.5 million extension with $12 million guaranteed, source says. Morse is now under contract through 2024. His pay for this upcoming season increased from $8.5 million to $11.25 million. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 14, 2022

However, the Bills also released Darryl Williams who played both right guard and right tackle in 2021.

The Green Bay Packers are freeing up cap space by moving on from tackle Billy Turner, who started 13 games at right tackle and the divisional round playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers at left tackle.

The #Packers are also releasing OT Billy Turner, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 14, 2022

The Packers also released linebacker Za’Darius Smith.

The #Packers are releasing All-Pro LB Za'Darius Smith after 3 seasons with the team, as @RapSheet said. Smith played in just two games last season - and he had a big $27M cap number that GB could not afford. The move saves $15.2M in cap space, while leaving $12.3M in dead money. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 14, 2022

The Miami Dolphins are keeping Emmanuel Ogbah.

The #Dolphins keep one of their own, reaching an agreement with pass-rusher Emmanuel Oghah on a 4-year deal worth $65M, per @DrewJRosenhaus. He gets $32M fully guaranteed. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2022

The Houston Texans are keeping TE Antony Auclair.

The #Texans re-signed veteran TE Antony Auclair, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 14, 2022

The Atlanta Falcons have extended LT Jake Matthews on a three year deal that averages $18.5M per year. For those curious, Matthews is an over-30 LT who had the 44th highest grade among tackles in 2021, while for comparison, Duane Brown had the 43rd highest grade.

The #Falcons and LT Jake Matthews have agreed to terms on a 3-year extension, sources say. He gets $52.5M over the first three years. New money average of $18.5M and it gives ATL some much-needed cap space. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2022

The Cincinnati Bengals reached agreement with former Bucs G Alex Cappa.

The #Bengals are expected to sign former #Bucs G Alex Cappa to a 4-year, $40M deal, per @AdamSchefter. Cincy not wasting time, immediately get O-line help for Joe Burrow. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 14, 2022

The Los Angeles Rams just committed big money to a player they draft with hopes of developing as the left tackle of the future, Joe Noteboom, which could spell the end of the road for Andrew Whitworth.

The #Rams are keeping OT Joe Noteboom on a three-year deal with a base value of $40M that includes $25M guaranteed, sources say. Max value: $47.5 million. Huge deal for Noteboom, who has played LT when Andrew Whitworth is out. https://t.co/kaCV5VMT9W — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2022

RB Chase Edmonds is off the market quickly.

Miami Dolphins and RB Chase Edmonds reached agreement on a two-year, $12.6 million deal that includes $6.1 million guaranteed, per his agent @DrewJRosenhaus. The former Cardinals’ running back is headed to Miami. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2022

The Tennessee Titans have agreed to terms on a deal that will keep Geoff Swaim.

Titans agreed to terms on one-year deal with TE Geoff Swaim, per source — Ben Arthur (@benyarthur) March 14, 2022

In the wake of acquiring Amari Cooper, the Cleveland Browns have released Jarvis Landry.

The #Browns have now released WR Jarvis Landry, who had permission to seek a trade. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2022

The Arizona Cardinals will be keeping running back James Conner.

James Connor returning to Cardinals with 3 year deal — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) March 14, 2022

The Chicago Bears are set to add Larry Ogunjobi to their defensive line.

The #Bears are expected to sign #Bengals DT Larry Ogunjobi, source said. A huge piece in the middle. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2022

The Seattle Seahawks are keeping Quandre Diggs.

The #Seahawks have agreed to terms with one of their: Safety Quandre Diggs gets a 3-year deal worth $40M, source said. Seattle retains a key defender. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2022

The Hawks are also set to keep DT Al Woods.

For those fans who had hoped Brandon Scherff could be added to improve the line, he appears set to sign with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Washington Pro-Bowl guard Brandon Scherff intends to sign with the Jacksonville Jaguars, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2022

The Jaguars have also reached agreement on a deal with Foye Oluokun.

The #Jaguars are in agreement on a long-term deal with standout LB Foye Oluokun, per @ajv. A former 6th rounder from Yale(!) hits it big. He gets 3 years, $45M with upside to $46.5M. There is $28M fully guaranteed at signing. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2022

After adding Alex Cappa earlier Monday, the Bengals kept working on the line and are set to bring in Ted Karras.

The #Bengals are signing OL Ted Karras to a 3-year, $18M deal, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2022

The New York Jets are adding G Laken Tomlinson.

The #Jets are signing former #49ers guard Laken Tomlinson, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 14, 2022

Jamarco Jones is set to depart for Tennessee.

Former Seattle OL Jamarco Jones intends to sign a two-year, $5.75 million deal including $3.15 million guaranteed with the Titans, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2022

But the Seahawks are set to bring back Sidney Jones.

The #Seahawks are bringing back CB Sidney Jones, source says. Last season was by far his most productive for him, with a career-high 16 games played. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 14, 2022

The Jets are keeping WR Braxton Berrios.

Jets are re-signing WR Braxton Berrios on a two-year, $12 million deal that includes $7 million fully guaranteed, per his agent @DrewJRosenhaus. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2022

Christian Kirk to the Jaguars.

The #Jaguars aren’t done. They are expected to sign former #AZCardinals WR Christian Kirk to a large deal, per me and @TomPelissero. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2022

Rodger Saffold to the Buffalo Bills

Former Titans’ guard Rodger Saffold is signing in Buffalo, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2022

Haason Reddick is set to sign with the Eagles.

The #Eagles have agreed to terms with pass rusher Haason Reddick, source says. Three years, $45 million with $30 million fully guaranteed at signing. Max value $49.5 million.



The Camden native and former #Temple Owl is coming home. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 14, 2022

The Bengals keep BJ Hill.