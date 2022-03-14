 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Field Gulls 2022 NFL Free Agency Tracker

By John P. Gilbert Updated
Super Bowl LVI - Los Angeles Rams v Cincinnati Bengals Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images

It’s March, and it’s the Monday of the week in which the new NFL league year begins, which means that it’s time for the free agency frenzy that comes with the start of the new league year.

Monday the legal tampering period when teams across the league can negotiate with players from other teams whose contracts are set to expire on Wednesday at 4 PM New York Time. That means that the news will come fast and furious this week.

Field Gulls will work to keep fans of the Seattle Seahawks up to date on all the news across the NFL with a pair of free agency trackers. The first of these trackers will be for news on free agents from across the NFL. The second will, of course, be specific to the members of the Seahawks who are hitting free agency.

Who will replace Big Ben? It looks like Mitchell Trubisky will.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are reportedly set to retain center Ryan Jensen, for those fans who had hoped for an upgrade at center for the Hawks.

The Buffalo Bills are doing the same for the interior of their offensive line, extending Mitch Morse.

However, the Bills also released Darryl Williams who played both right guard and right tackle in 2021.

The Green Bay Packers are freeing up cap space by moving on from tackle Billy Turner, who started 13 games at right tackle and the divisional round playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers at left tackle.

The Packers also released linebacker Za’Darius Smith.

The Miami Dolphins are keeping Emmanuel Ogbah.

The Houston Texans are keeping TE Antony Auclair.

The Atlanta Falcons have extended LT Jake Matthews on a three year deal that averages $18.5M per year. For those curious, Matthews is an over-30 LT who had the 44th highest grade among tackles in 2021, while for comparison, Duane Brown had the 43rd highest grade.

The Cincinnati Bengals reached agreement with former Bucs G Alex Cappa.

The Los Angeles Rams just committed big money to a player they draft with hopes of developing as the left tackle of the future, Joe Noteboom, which could spell the end of the road for Andrew Whitworth.

RB Chase Edmonds is off the market quickly.

The Tennessee Titans have agreed to terms on a deal that will keep Geoff Swaim.

In the wake of acquiring Amari Cooper, the Cleveland Browns have released Jarvis Landry.

The Arizona Cardinals will be keeping running back James Conner.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to sign Mitch Trubisky to take over at quarterback with Ben Roethlisberger retiring.

The Chicago Bears are set to add Larry Ogunjobi to their defensive line.

The Seattle Seahawks are keeping Quandre Diggs.

The Hawks are also set to keep DT Al Woods.

For those fans who had hoped Brandon Scherff could be added to improve the line, he appears set to sign with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Jaguars have also reached agreement on a deal with Foye Oluokun.

After adding Alex Cappa earlier Monday, the Bengals kept working on the line and are set to bring in Ted Karras.

The New York Jets are adding G Laken Tomlinson.

Jamarco Jones is set to depart for Tennessee.

But the Seahawks are set to bring back Sidney Jones.

The Jets are keeping WR Braxton Berrios.

Christian Kirk to the Jaguars.

Rodger Saffold to the Buffalo Bills

Haason Reddick is set to sign with the Eagles.

The Bengals keep BJ Hill.

